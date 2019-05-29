English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A 90-Year-Old Heart Attack Survivor Performed 110 Star Jumps in 3 minutes
A 90-year-old heart attack survivor in the United Kingdom has proven age is just a number with his ability to complete 110-star jumps in just three minutes.
Image for representation purpose only. (News18 Tamil)
A 90-year-old heart attack survivor in the United Kingdom has proven age is just a number with his ability to complete 110-star jumps in just three minutes.
Gordon White started an exercise referral scheme called Life Enhancing Activity Programme, nicknamed Leap, in 2007 at the age of 79, according to gazette-news.co.uk.
It was following a period of cardiac rehabilitation at Colchester Hospital.
His exercise routine started with a few star jumps but now he is leaving instructors “gobsmacked with his stamina.”
Instructor Firdy Finch said Gordon had been attending one 60-minute Cardiac Rehab Circuit class a week, which he quickly increased to twice per week.
“It was during this time Gordon found his love for performing star jumps.
“At the start Gordon used to manage 40 star jumps in three minutes but now completes 110 star jumps in the same time,” she said.
Firdy said Gordon’s fitness level has significantly improved.
“Gordon has also learned to be able to regulate the intensity of his activity and recognise the optimum level of exercise intensity.
“During Gordon’s time on Leap he has been successful in establishing a wealth of friends from this exercising circle, as well as being a well-respected member of the class who everyone is inspired by.”
Gordon also has a passion for football and is a season ticket holder at Colchester United, never missing a game.
