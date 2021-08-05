A Bag of Air Sold For Over Rs 5 Lakh, Its Specialty Will Blow Your Mind

It is said that everything should be done in limits. However, it looks like for Americans that’s not the case. A small zipper plastic bag got sold on an online bidding site for $7,600 which equals to Rs 5,64,235 in India. One would think that what is so special about this bag; it was actually the air inside it. Now, the question arises what was the so valuable air in the bag. Actually, the person who gave this bag for bidding on the site said that the bag has air from Donda Drop event site.

It is not that Donda Drop is some amazing natural place, whose air can make people immortal. Donda Drop was the listening event for famous American pop star Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda. West went to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium on July 22 to hold a preview concert for his 10th album titled Donda. The album named after his mother will be released at 9pm ET on August 5 (6.30am on August 6 in India).

The person who put this bag on ebay for auction directly connected it with Kanye West and wrote that the air in it is from DONDA Drop. He claimed that he went to Mercedes-Benz stadium of Atlanta to see Kanye West’s concert and has filled the air of that place in the zip bag.

He priced the bag $3,330, around Rs 2.47 lakh. People started bidding for the bag in some time and slowly the price of the bag went to $7, 600 (around Rs 6 lakh).

This is not the first time when something like this is being done in the name of West. In 2015 too someone earned money in a similar way, a bag was sold in $60000 (around Rs 48 lakh). Thankfully this time it has gone up to six lakh rupees only.

Something interesting about the sale this time is that the person purchasing the bag will have to pay four dollars as shipping charges as well.

