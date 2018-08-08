GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

A Bangladeshi Student Turned Police's Tear Gas Shell Into a Pen Stand

'The pen is mightier than a sword.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 8, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Bangladeshi Student Turned Police's Tear Gas Shell Into a Pen Stand
Students run after clashes with the police during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Loading...
One wouldn't expect someone to pick up a tear gas shell hurled at them during protests and take it home, but a Bangladeshi student just did that.

Bangladesh has seen a lot of unrest in the past few days.

The death of two teenage students by a transport bus in Dhaka on 29 July, brought thousands of school and college students on the streets of the capital city, demanding for strict implementation of road safety rules and safer roads.

Things turned ugly when students’ protest turned into a resistance against the government and the cops got involved. Students clashed with the police and soon the 'peaceful' protest was met with tear gas, lathi charge, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even metal pipes.

While the 9-day protests have finally come to an end, a student has sent out a strong message to the Bangladesh government by taking home a tear gas shell hurled at her. Because, as they say, the pen is mightier than a sword.

Kajari Majumder, a Facebook user, and a Bangladesh resident, took to her account and shared a photograph of her new pen stand. Majumder wrote, "পুলিশের টিয়ারশেল আমরা কলমদানি বানিয়েছি। ওপারের কমরেড ছবি পাঠালেন। (We made the tear gas shell of the police. On the other side, comrade sent pictures.)"



Her post was also shared by writer Taslima Nasreen on Twitter who wrote, "Bangladesh government's tear gas shells are now used as pencil stands by students."





Others too came forward to share the unusual picture.







Giving in to the demands of student protesters, Bangladesh's Cabinet On Monday approved a new road safety law and promised to consider the death penalty for deliberately causing accidents.

"The Cabinet today approved the Road Transport Act 2018 with provisions of highest five years of rigorous imprisonment for reckless driving while the term was three years," Cabinet secretary Shafiul Alam told a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh has been dealing with a notoriously flawed system of public transport. According to UN reports, more than 3,000 people die in road accidents in the country each year.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...