English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Bangladeshi Student Turned Police's Tear Gas Shell Into a Pen Stand
'The pen is mightier than a sword.'
Students run after clashes with the police during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Loading...
One wouldn't expect someone to pick up a tear gas shell hurled at them during protests and take it home, but a Bangladeshi student just did that.
Bangladesh has seen a lot of unrest in the past few days.
The death of two teenage students by a transport bus in Dhaka on 29 July, brought thousands of school and college students on the streets of the capital city, demanding for strict implementation of road safety rules and safer roads.
Things turned ugly when students’ protest turned into a resistance against the government and the cops got involved. Students clashed with the police and soon the 'peaceful' protest was met with tear gas, lathi charge, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even metal pipes.
While the 9-day protests have finally come to an end, a student has sent out a strong message to the Bangladesh government by taking home a tear gas shell hurled at her. Because, as they say, the pen is mightier than a sword.
Kajari Majumder, a Facebook user, and a Bangladesh resident, took to her account and shared a photograph of her new pen stand. Majumder wrote, "পুলিশের টিয়ারশেল আমরা কলমদানি বানিয়েছি। ওপারের কমরেড ছবি পাঠালেন। (We made the tear gas shell of the police. On the other side, comrade sent pictures.)"
Her post was also shared by writer Taslima Nasreen on Twitter who wrote, "Bangladesh government's tear gas shells are now used as pencil stands by students."
Others too came forward to share the unusual picture.
Giving in to the demands of student protesters, Bangladesh's Cabinet On Monday approved a new road safety law and promised to consider the death penalty for deliberately causing accidents.
"The Cabinet today approved the Road Transport Act 2018 with provisions of highest five years of rigorous imprisonment for reckless driving while the term was three years," Cabinet secretary Shafiul Alam told a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh has been dealing with a notoriously flawed system of public transport. According to UN reports, more than 3,000 people die in road accidents in the country each year.
Also Watch
Bangladesh has seen a lot of unrest in the past few days.
The death of two teenage students by a transport bus in Dhaka on 29 July, brought thousands of school and college students on the streets of the capital city, demanding for strict implementation of road safety rules and safer roads.
Things turned ugly when students’ protest turned into a resistance against the government and the cops got involved. Students clashed with the police and soon the 'peaceful' protest was met with tear gas, lathi charge, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even metal pipes.
This is a peaceful protest staged by students in Bangladesh demanding for a safer road yet policemen came upon orders of its govt to stop the protest by means of violence.
Deaths were recorded, some were injured, media personnel were beaten. Please help! #WeWantJustice pic.twitter.com/1WQhFwaXEL
— fifigandanghari 💞 (@AlfonsoLabrague) August 5, 2018
While the 9-day protests have finally come to an end, a student has sent out a strong message to the Bangladesh government by taking home a tear gas shell hurled at her. Because, as they say, the pen is mightier than a sword.
Kajari Majumder, a Facebook user, and a Bangladesh resident, took to her account and shared a photograph of her new pen stand. Majumder wrote, "পুলিশের টিয়ারশেল আমরা কলমদানি বানিয়েছি। ওপারের কমরেড ছবি পাঠালেন। (We made the tear gas shell of the police. On the other side, comrade sent pictures.)"
Her post was also shared by writer Taslima Nasreen on Twitter who wrote, "Bangladesh government's tear gas shells are now used as pencil stands by students."
Bangladesh government's tear gas shells are now used as pencil stands by students. pic.twitter.com/lG776kgegb
— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 7, 2018
Others too came forward to share the unusual picture.
The state used as tear gas shell. People of #Bangladesh turned it into a pen stand.
This is the tribute we can give to #RabindraNathTagore .#BangladeshStudentsProtest pic.twitter.com/JO59IGrhhS
— suman sengupta (@sumonseng) August 7, 2018
"পুলিশের টিয়ারশেলকে আমরা কলমদানি বানিয়েছি"
'We make tear gas shell as a pen stand'#bangladeshstudentprotests #WeWantJustice #পাশেআছি #বাংলাদেশ #longlivestudentmovement pic.twitter.com/GFJk1V1HXb
— Angshuman Goswami (@gangshuman) August 6, 2018
Giving in to the demands of student protesters, Bangladesh's Cabinet On Monday approved a new road safety law and promised to consider the death penalty for deliberately causing accidents.
"The Cabinet today approved the Road Transport Act 2018 with provisions of highest five years of rigorous imprisonment for reckless driving while the term was three years," Cabinet secretary Shafiul Alam told a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh has been dealing with a notoriously flawed system of public transport. According to UN reports, more than 3,000 people die in road accidents in the country each year.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Sunday 05 August , 2018
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Sunday 05 August , 2018 Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
Friday 03 August , 2018 Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Mail Meant for Soon-to-be Pak PM Imran Khan Reaches Bollywood's Imran Khan, Actor Clears the Air
- Baidu Ready to Beat Google if US Firm Returns to China: CEO
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
- Usain Bolt's Football Career Set to Take Him to A-League for Indefinite Period
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...