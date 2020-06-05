BUZZ

A Bicycle that Helped Amartya Sen Pedal Closer to Nobel Prize in Economics

Amartya Sen on his bicycle.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2020, the Nobel Prize Organisation narrated the fascinating tale of Sen and his famous bicycle.

Do you know how a bicycle helped economist Amartya Sen complete his research and earned him the Nobel Prize in Economics? Yes, you heard that right. It was a bicycle on which the renowned economist would cover miles for his field work in West Bengal. He was conducting a study on poverty, inequality and welfare management in the impoverished regions.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2020, the Nobel Prize Organisation narrated the fascinating tale of Sen and his famous bicycle.

In its post, the organisation mentioned how Sen’s research concentrated on the “conditions of the most impoverished members of society and how these can be improved”. During one of the studies, the economist had to find the differences between baby girls and boys. To do this, he assigned an assistant to weigh the children. However, the things did not go as planned and the children ended up biting the assistant.


The post added, “The episode ended with Sen bicycling through the countryside of West Bengal, weighing the children himself”.


Amartya Sen was awarded the Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 for his studies of social choice, welfare measurement and poverty research.

For his extensive research, Sen was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

Sen and his cycle’s story also made it to the Nobel Museum. The Stockholm-based museum put up the photos of Nobel laureates and the major articles related to them.


