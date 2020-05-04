BUZZ

'A Big Blunder': Twitter Disappointed With Crowded Alcohol Stores, Online Petition to Keep Them Closed

People queue up to buy liquor in Kondli. (Image: News18/Ranjan Chandra)

People queue up to buy liquor in Kondli. (Image: News18/Ranjan Chandra)

The Centre has now allowed the sale of liquor in all zones, barring the containment zones, and only in standalone shops.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
After more than a month, liquor stores have finally reopened in India across states and with that, social distancing and precautions needed to keep coronavirus at bay have gone for a toss. And now a petition has been started to convince the government to revoke the order.

The Centre has now allowed the sale of liquor in all zones, barring the containment zones, and only in standalone shops as the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown begins in India on May 4. Of course, there are restrictions in place and shopkeepers have been instructed to ensure that customers maintain a distance of two metres between each other. These shops (which fall under the non-essential category) will be allowed to stay open until 7 pm, after which you won't be able to step out.

However, as countless photos and videos show, people have forgotten all about social distancing and are queuing up in large gatherings to buy alcohol. According to the rules, only 5 people are allowed to be present inside the store and Section 144 is still applicable in many states around the country. This raises a serious question - will reopening liquor stories going to worsen the coronavirus crisis in the country?

Several people have been posting visuals on Twitter and calling the decision to reopen liquor stores a "blunder" by the government.






Now a woman named Sai Padma from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has started a petition, which is being circulated widely on WhatsApp.

The petition reads, "Today, in India all liquor stores opened and people are queueing up lines to get liquor forgetting that they are under lockdown for 40 days. The cases will jump high if people flocking liquor shops and behave irresponsibly after consumption of liquor. This is a huge threat for every person in this country who is willing to abide by all rules of being a responsible citizen."

The petition also mentions that alcohol is not an essential commodity and that reopening stores will only be a "threat to humanity". Over 60 people have signed the petition at the time of writing this article.

