Vancouver Library Gets Book After 51 Years With a 'Sorry A Bit Late' Note

In our school or college days, one thing we all kept in mind was to return the library books on the due date. Some of us also forgot books at home and had to pay a fine. But imagine borrowing a book and not returning it for 51 years. Yes, that did happen in the British Columbia province of Canada. Let’s know more

Recently, an image was posted by the Vancouver Public Library. The caption read, “Such a sweet note in this book returned to our South Hill Branch *slightly* overdue (51 years!).

” With our recent removal of late fees… they won’t get charged a cent for their late return! Eliminating fines = greater access to all.”

The person returned the book after 51 years. The book was issued in April 1971. Have a look at the post of Vancouver Public Library.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Public Library (@vancouverpubliclibrary)



As the caption said that the book was returned by someone, maybe unknown, at the Vancouver’s Library South Hill Branch. With a satirical tone, it mentions that the book was returned slightly late, that is 51 years. With the book, there was a small piece of paper like a sticky note and an apology letter from the person’s side. The letter read, “From your library Very sorry it’s a bit late but in a very good condition. Thank you.”

You might be wondering what the book is all about. The book is referred to as the Telescope and is written by Harry Edward Neal.

Curious to know how much the person had to pay for keeping the book for that long? Since the Vancouver Public Library did away with the norm of fines as a punishment to keep the book after the deadline, the person had to pay nothing as a fine.

