'A Bit of Shock': Woman Finds 10-Foot 'Lovely Python' Coiled around Her Christmas Tree

Chapman and her partner was shooting video of birds who had landed on their balcony. As they inched towards the Christmas tree, the couple saw the python.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
'A Bit of Shock': Woman Finds 10-Foot 'Lovely Python' Coiled around Her Christmas Tree
A woman in Australia was caught off-guard when she found a giant python coiled to the Christmas tree of her balcony.

Leanne Chapman and her partner chanced upon the 10-foot reptile when they returned to their home in Brisbane from work on Thursday, 7news.com reported

Sighting of snakes and animals is common in Australia.

Chapman and her partner was shooting video of birds who had landed on their balcony. As they inched towards the Christmas tree, the couple saw the python.

They didn’t realize the giant size of python initially but were taken aback when they realized how big the snake really was.

On normal days, Champan said, butcher birds visit their house for a quick meal. However, on that particular day, the birds were creating lots of commotion. Chapman and her partner had come to the balcony to shoo away the birds and then realized why they were making much noise.

“It was a bit of a shock, you don’t really expect to see a snake in your Christmas tree,” Chapman quoted as saying by 7 news.

The couple took to Twitter to share the incident. “Lovely python in our Christmas tree. Glad to see he made the news @Leannie138! #brisbane #snake #python #christmas,” John Brooks, Chapman’s partner tweeted along with images of the python. Chapman retweeted it.

