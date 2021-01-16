A Black Turmeric? IFS Officer Shares Benefits of This Rare, Costly Haldi 'Used in Cancers'

Turmeric is a common ingredient in every Indian household. It is not only used for cooking but is also utilised for its medicinal benefits. But, what is astonishing here is that the common yellow coloured turmeric is not the only form in which it is available.

Recently, an Indian Forest Service official, Swetha Boddu has shared a photo of 'Black Turmeric'. This type of turmeric is blue in colour and is comparatively way more expensive than the usual one.

In her tweet, she has informed that the black turmeric is a powerful anti-oxidant and is also used for treatment in Cancers. She has also urged people to go for local items over the hybrid ones.

Ever heard of Black Turmeric? Has lovely blue colour! Found on field inspectionIt's rare, Ayurvedic. A powerful antioxidant, used in some cancers. Tons of other benefits. Costly too Our #biodiversity is wonderful.Choose local over hybrid pic.twitter.com/JnbGLBDhmF — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) January 12, 2021

In reply to the tweet, a person shared a picture of the black turmeric plant. He also mentioned the scientific name of the plant i.e. Curcuma caesia. He also stated that the difference between this plant and yellow turmeric plant, Curcuma caesia is the prominent black midrib.

Another user shared a photo of the black turmeric plant and mentioned in what situations the ingredient can be used. She said that it does wonders in case of inflammation, Fever, Joint pain, skin disorder, Respiratory disorders, dyspepsia, vomiting, abdominal cramp, cough among others. She further added that black turmeric is exceedingly beneficial for women as it helps in regularising menstruation. The ingredient can also be used for curing urinary diseases as well.

An Instagram page named Diaspora Co has also dropped a stunning photo of the Black turmeric produce. The location of the photo has been marked as Vijayawada. It has also been revealed that the endangered medicinal plant is very difficult to cultivate and has low yielding capacity.

An instagrammer reacted to the photo commenting on the beauty of the black turmeric. She said, “Blue turmeric? I want to see and try it so bad, it sounds beautiful! Turn the spice trade model on its head and keep paying the farmers more! I’ll take quality ingredients over the alternative any day.” Another user commented that he was absolutely unaware of something called Black Turmeric. He wrote, “Dope!! Has no idea about blue turmeric but I am not surprised since it is a wonder root”.