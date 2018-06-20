GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

A Boy Was Ridiculed for Wearing Pink Lipstick. His Family Did the Best Thing Ever

"Gender real nahi hota"

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:June 20, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Boy Was Ridiculed for Wearing Pink Lipstick. His Family Did the Best Thing Ever
This Young boy was called a "chakka" for putting on lipstick. (source: Twitter)
One day, a boy in Allahabad scurried behind the curtain, then slid under the bed to hide from his “embarrassed mother” and sternly shielded his face from the gaze of a camera that her elder sister held at him.

No, he hadn't failed his Math test or eaten too many scoops of ice cream. His mistake was that he dared to apply a shade of pink lipstick.

On a Twitter thread this morning, 22-year-old Diksha Bijlani, Legislative Assistant to Member of Parliament, shared the story of her 'Little Cuz'. Bijlani writes that her cousin is the most “effeminate” member in her family and he absolutely loves nail paints, lipsticks and learning home science.

When Bijlani's young cousin wore lipstick, he was jeered and mocked at. His family members also called him a “chakka”.

Bijlani's 'Little Cuz' is the constant butt of jokes for his family members and neighbors-- the victims of a frighteningly stereotypical alpha-centric gender identities who find it hard to accept a boy wearing lipstick simply because he loves to.

However, to our absolute joy, Bijlani helped 'Little Cuz' come to terms with his identity beyond gender binaries.  She had a plan. She got together with all her cousins, including her elder brother and they all put lipstick on.





And might we add, they all seem to be rocking it.

Bijlani's initiative to create conversations that target the plague of toxic- masculinity is a heart warming lesson on the importance of letting young kids know that they are accepted as they are, for what they are so that we are able to provide everyone a safe place in the gender spectrum. Oh, and 'Little Cuz' managed to embrace his identity in all glory.





Just like us, Twitter is celebrating Little Cuz in all its glory:















Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You