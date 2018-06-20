A Boy Was Ridiculed for Wearing Pink Lipstick. His Family Did the Best Thing Ever



My cousin, 9, is the most “effeminate” in the house. Let’s call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he’s often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a “chakka” (1/n) pic.twitter.com/mZ2FplPNyP

— Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary,normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it(3/n) pic.twitter.com/aixXrfMpbw — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018



My brother gave up any toxic masculinity & complied to influence Little Cuz. Little Cuz came out & smiled comfortable in his skin.

So important to realise that we owe the responsibility of giving every younger kid a safe space to embrace his place within the gender spectrum(4/n) pic.twitter.com/d9ffsJbsTa

— Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

Update: Today, Little Cuz picked up his sister’s pink bicycle. Uncle ridiculed him for riding on a pink bicycle like a girl (bec that’s how petty my fam is). He retorts & says “Gender real nai hota. Kal mene aur bhaiya dono ne red lipstick lagaya tha didi ke saath. Aap puchlo” 😊 — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 19, 2018

One day, a boy in Allahabad scurried behind the curtain, then slid under the bed to hide from his “embarrassed mother” and sternly shielded his face from the gaze of a camera that her elder sister held at him.No, he hadn't failed his Math test or eaten too many scoops of ice cream. His mistake was that he dared to apply a shade of pink lipstick.On a Twitter thread this morning, 22-year-old Diksha Bijlani, Legislative Assistant to Member of Parliament, shared the story of her 'Little Cuz'. Bijlani writes that her cousin is the most “effeminate” member in her family and he absolutely loves nail paints, lipsticks and learning home science.When Bijlani's young cousin wore lipstick, he was jeered and mocked at. His family members also called him a “chakka”.Bijlani's 'Little Cuz' is the constant butt of jokes for his family members and neighbors-- the victims of a frighteningly stereotypical alpha-centric gender identities who find it hard to accept a boy wearing lipstick simply because he loves to.However, to our absolute joy, Bijlani helped 'Little Cuz' come to terms with his identity beyond gender binaries. She had a plan. She got together with all her cousins, including her elder brother and they all put lipstick on.And might we add, they all seem to be rocking it.Bijlani's initiative to create conversations that target the plague of toxic- masculinity is a heart warming lesson on the importance of letting young kids know that they are accepted as they are, for what they are so that we are able to provide everyone a safe place in the gender spectrum. Oh, and 'Little Cuz' managed to embrace his identity in all glory.Just like us, Twitter is celebrating Little Cuz in all its glory: