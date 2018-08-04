English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Bunch of People Are Gathering in the Heart of Delhi to Shout 'Kiki, Do You Love Me?'
Just Delhi things.
File photo of Drake.
Loading...
The #InMyFeelings challenge, or more popularly known as the 'Kiki Challenge' trend doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon. Just so you know, a bunch of people will gather in New Delhi's Connaught Place on August 18 to shout "Kiki, Do you love me?"
Because, why not?
The challenge, which has gone insanely viral over the world involves people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake's song, 'In My Feelings.'
People in India also picked it up. Cops from Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat amongst other states soon issued out warnings to stop people from taking this challenge. Simply put, how fun the challenge may seem, it still puts safety in jeopardy.
But the host of the event is not worried about this. A moving car, an essential to take up the challenge, is out of the picture from his event.
Started as a joke (remember AIB's 'Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai'?) by Mehul Singh, a 22-year-old social media marketer, hadn't expected his event to become reality. At this moment, around 400 people are 'Interested' in the Delhi event.
Asked if he has the necessary permission to host the event, Singh says, "We'll ask Delhi police who are available on that time, but 15 minutes is enough for us for doing this event and I don't think so Delhi Police will have a problem if we sing the song in Central Park."
Keeping public safety in mind, Singh doesn't want to break the traffic rules he adds.
"We do not wish to break any rules nor cause trouble to anyone. We'll gather as friends, sing and leave."
"We'll just yell the song, and there won't be any cars in our event because, you know, there's so much traffic in Delhi, and the cops are really strict here. They'll just issue us a challan."
Does he expect a huge turnout? Singh is optimistic. "I'm expecting 50-70 people to show up. We still have 15 days to the event. So let's see."
If all goes well, Singh also plans to record and share the event from his Facebook page -- Sach Kadwa Hai.
Also Watch
Because, why not?
The challenge, which has gone insanely viral over the world involves people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake's song, 'In My Feelings.'
People in India also picked it up. Cops from Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat amongst other states soon issued out warnings to stop people from taking this challenge. Simply put, how fun the challenge may seem, it still puts safety in jeopardy.
But the host of the event is not worried about this. A moving car, an essential to take up the challenge, is out of the picture from his event.
Started as a joke (remember AIB's 'Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai'?) by Mehul Singh, a 22-year-old social media marketer, hadn't expected his event to become reality. At this moment, around 400 people are 'Interested' in the Delhi event.
Asked if he has the necessary permission to host the event, Singh says, "We'll ask Delhi police who are available on that time, but 15 minutes is enough for us for doing this event and I don't think so Delhi Police will have a problem if we sing the song in Central Park."
Keeping public safety in mind, Singh doesn't want to break the traffic rules he adds.
"We do not wish to break any rules nor cause trouble to anyone. We'll gather as friends, sing and leave."
"We'll just yell the song, and there won't be any cars in our event because, you know, there's so much traffic in Delhi, and the cops are really strict here. They'll just issue us a challan."
Does he expect a huge turnout? Singh is optimistic. "I'm expecting 50-70 people to show up. We still have 15 days to the event. So let's see."
If all goes well, Singh also plans to record and share the event from his Facebook page -- Sach Kadwa Hai.
Also Watch
-
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...