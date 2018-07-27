A Cairo Zoo Was Accused of Painting a Donkey to Look Like a Zebra

The guy in charge of the zoo denied on local Cairo radio that it is a donkey. Perhaps it will turn out to be some sort of weird zebra cross-breed. Definitely looks a little strange in terms of size, stripes. https://t.co/ba9VZ6Na16 pic.twitter.com/mZDTkd5ZWx — Richard Horgan (@hollywoodspin) July 27, 2018

It’s a bit unfair you know, to zoos, because zebra are really hard to find. I have been to their aquarium in Cairo and the shark exhibit is brilliant. A must see! pic.twitter.com/5vIJtqSKSQ — Jarlequin (@TheJarlequin) July 27, 2018

This is a funny story, but it does raise suspicions that all was not as it appeared with that pink unicorn I petted in Cairo. https://t.co/paIN8oXRSZ — Ashley Vaughan (@AshleyDVaughan) July 27, 2018

@BBCBreakfast Regarding the donkey/ zebra at Cairo zoo- when i went to the zoo in 1982 we were shown what they said was a wolf- in fact it was a german shepherd dog.We must have argued for art half an hour but they were adamant it was a wolf! Terry Davies Swansea — Peter Terence Davies (@TerryTexas30) July 27, 2018