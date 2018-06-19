English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Cartoonist Was Fired From a Newspaper Where He Worked For 25 Years, Because He Made Fun of Trump
Separating kids from parents is OK. Making cartoons about it - is not.
Separating kids from parents is OK. Making cartoons about it - is not.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Perhaps that was the reason Rob Rogers, the cartoonist who worked at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired. He had been working there since 1993.
While his cartoon-- a depiction of the current situation at the US border-- went viral on the Internet, Rogers began to have a tough time. He was fired on Thursday after, he believes, his searing portrayals of Donald Trump.
In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Rogers reveals how his cartoons against Trump started getting shelved; and less and less of them got published as the paper started taking a stance that was leaning towards Trump.
This was a 'dream job' for Rogers.
"It makes the experience of buying a coffee or checking out at a grocery store a thrill. I go to pay and the person looks at my credit card, sees my name, asks me if I’m the Rob Rogers and then tells me about a particular cartoon he or she loved,” he reveals in the piece.
Rogers was not just locally famous – his cartoons had a much wider reach. In 1999, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He has also won numerous awards for his work, which is syndicated by Universal Press Syndicate.
On social media, people are now coming out in support of Rogers. All agreeing on the much re-iterated fact – censoring the media is a direct violation of free speech.
In a rally organized by local Pittsburgh supporters, they held the paper accountable in this sacking and Rogers has been pleasantly surprised at the support he has received.
“I can’t imagine during the next few years of the Trump presidency that I won’t be at my drawing table most days,” he said.
He posted his first cartoon as a syndicated cartoonist today.
Journalists being fired is nothing new - in India as well, journalists everyday are prosecuted for doing their jobs. The recent murders of Gauri Lankesh and Shujaat Bukhari are a reflection of the hatred people have when somebody decides to speak up about current situations.
Rogers' dismissal from his job is just a reminder that censorship transcends borders.
