A Cat Was Caught Smuggling Cocaine, Marijuana Into a Panama Prison

A purr-fect smuggler was caught by authorities trying to smuggle drugs into a prison in Panama. A cat carrying a pouch of drugs tied to its body was stopped outside the Neuza Esperanza jail in the Caribbean province of Colon, north of the capital Panama City on April 16, Friday, reports NY Post

The fluffy white cat had a cloth tied around its neck as it was on its way to enter the prison, which houses more than 1700 prisoners. Andres Gutierrez, Head of the Panama Penitentiary System, told the media that the unlikely smuggler had a cloth tied around his neck that contained wrapped packages of white powder, vegetable matter and leaves. As per another official, the material was most likely crack, marijuana and cocaine.

🙀 💉 Un “narcogato" (chat trafiquant de drogue) a été capturé au Panama 🇵🇦Le #chat se dirigeait vers l’enceinte de la prison de Nueva Esperanza où sont entassés plus de 1.700 détenus#Panama #drogue #narcogato https://t.co/vbB4fqZBcI — Rodney (@RodneyPER) April 17, 2021

The use of animals for drug smuggling is a rare tactic but not the first one to be reported. The furry criminal will be shifted to a pet adoption centre, according to the prosecutor Eduardo Rodriguez.

The investigation has been launched into the matter for use of animals for sneaking illegal substances into the prison, according to local prosecutors. It is said that once the animal is loaded with drugs by people on the outside, inmates use food to lure it to them. Pictures of the criminal cat caught red-handed were shared on Twitter by the office of the drugs prosecutor of Colon.

As per reports, Panama prison houses around 1800 inmates in 23 cells, which are heavily overcrowded. This is not the first incident of such an unusual way of smuggling. Animals, especially, cats have been used on multiple occasions by prisoners as drug smugglers in the Central American Country. The use of pigeons and drones is also a common method to smuggle narcotics. Most of these cases have been intercepted by the authorities.

As the story got viral on social media, it attracted amusing reactions from citizens, while many wondered about the kitty’s fate and what is in store for it.

