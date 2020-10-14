A Chicken Nugget from Iceland Has Been Sent to Space to Celebrate Food Company's 50th Anniversary

While Elon Musk is busy sending multiple satellites and spacecraft into space to advance the technology, supermarket giant Iceland sent its iconic chicken nugget to space to mark its golden jubilee.

Reaching heights of over 1,10,000 feet above the Earth, this is the first-ever chicken nugget to be sent into space which is around 8,80,000 Iceland chicken nuggets high.

The chicken nugget traveled for one hour 45 minutes to reach space and then having reached its peak height, Iceland's chicken nugget then rocketed back down to Earth at 200 miles per hour and made a smooth landing with its parachute which opened at 19km above ground level for a safe landing.

The space nugget was launched from an undisclosed location near Iceland Food's head office in Deeside, North Wales. Throughout Iceland's 50-year history, chicken nuggets have remained a staple in the frozen aisle, selling more than 10 million chicken nuggets, chunks and strips last week alone.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today ‍Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world! pic.twitter.com/XGmkT9ShBO — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Iceland announced its bizarre achievement. “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today. Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world!”

Netizens were curious to know more about the chicken nugget’s journey, as one user asked where the nugget landed. In its response, Rachel from Iceland Food’s social media team said, “please DM us with this query and I will ask on your behalf because it landed in the hills and was recovered so I would be interested to find out as well – Rachel.”

Hi @ianmdunning, please DM us with this query and I will ask on your behalf because it landed in the hills and was recovered so I would be interested to find out as well - Rachel — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

While another chicken nugget fan said, “We really DO deliver anywhere!”

According to LadBible, Iceland Foods got in touch with Sent into Space, a team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration to create the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in.

Trading Director at Iceland Andrew Staniland said that 2020 is a huge year for the company since it marks its 50th birthday and they wanted to find ways to mark the occasion just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown.

He also said that the pandemic lockdown has changed the way people shop and frozen food has never been so popular.