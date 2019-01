A Cleanliness Poster at a Railway Station Takes its Cue From 'Deewaar'

DRM/Howrah launched the poster campaign on Sep22 in English&Hindi has received a phenomenal response from commuters pic.twitter.com/EXpW1Y0ydw

People have taken to some really strange ways to promote cleanliness of public places in India.The Swachh Bharat mission saw people out in the streets with jhadus, including A-list celebrities and politicians, to promote how even a small gesture can make a difference. Another way to go about it has been quirky signs designed to get the point across to the viewers.In addition to these quirky signs, a poster at a division in Howrah Railway Station near Kolkata has put out a poster that discourages people spitting beetle-juice, inspired from the movie 'Deewaar.'"Mere paas railgaadi hai,Reserved seat hai,Twitter hai.Tumhare paas kya hai?"The dialogue mirrors the most famous four lines from the movie Deewar."Mere muh mein paan hai.""Deewar... pe mat thukna." (Don't spit on the wall.)Posted on Reddit India by a user, the poster appears is part of what was a poster campaign started two years ago.And while they may have started debuting two years ago, the Bollywood references seem to still be catching everyone's attention even now!