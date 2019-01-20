English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Cleanliness Poster at a Railway Station Takes its Cue From 'Deewaar'
"Deewar... pe mat thukna."
"Deewar... pe mat thukna."
Loading...
People have taken to some really strange ways to promote cleanliness of public places in India.
The Swachh Bharat mission saw people out in the streets with jhadus, including A-list celebrities and politicians, to promote how even a small gesture can make a difference. Another way to go about it has been quirky signs designed to get the point across to the viewers.
In addition to these quirky signs, a poster at a division in Howrah Railway Station near Kolkata has put out a poster that discourages people spitting beetle-juice, inspired from the movie 'Deewaar.'
"Mere paas railgaadi hai,
Reserved seat hai,
Twitter hai.
Tumhare paas kya hai?"
The dialogue mirrors the most famous four lines from the movie Deewar.
"Mere muh mein paan hai."
"Deewar... pe mat thukna." (Don't spit on the wall.)
Posted on Reddit India by a user, the poster appears is part of what was a poster campaign started two years ago.
And while they may have started debuting two years ago, the Bollywood references seem to still be catching everyone's attention even now! Card
Card
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Swachh Bharat mission saw people out in the streets with jhadus, including A-list celebrities and politicians, to promote how even a small gesture can make a difference. Another way to go about it has been quirky signs designed to get the point across to the viewers.
In addition to these quirky signs, a poster at a division in Howrah Railway Station near Kolkata has put out a poster that discourages people spitting beetle-juice, inspired from the movie 'Deewaar.'
"Mere paas railgaadi hai,
Reserved seat hai,
Twitter hai.
Tumhare paas kya hai?"
The dialogue mirrors the most famous four lines from the movie Deewar.
"Mere muh mein paan hai."
"Deewar... pe mat thukna." (Don't spit on the wall.)
Posted on Reddit India by a user, the poster appears is part of what was a poster campaign started two years ago.
DRM/Howrah launched the poster campaign on Sep22 in English&Hindi has received a phenomenal response from commuters pic.twitter.com/EXpW1Y0ydw
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 5, 2016
And while they may have started debuting two years ago, the Bollywood references seem to still be catching everyone's attention even now! Card
Card
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salah Fires Liverpool Seven Points Clear, Man United Extend Winning Run
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- Here's Why Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid are Obsessing Over these Puffer Jackets
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results