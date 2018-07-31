English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Clerk From Karnataka Pays School Fees of 45 Girls in His Daughter's Memory
Basavaraj, a clerk from MPHS Govt High School in Kalaburagi's Maktampura, has started paying school fees of 45 girl students in memory of his daughter.
Basavaraj with girls from MPHS Govt High School. (Image: ANI)
Losing our loved ones can often shatter us completely, more so when we lose our children to unforeseen circumstances.
But Basavaraj, a clerk who works in MPHS Government High School in Kalaburagi's Maktampur in Karnataka, decided to honor his daughter by doing a good deed.
After his daughter's death, he started paying the school fees of 45 girl students in memory of his daughter, reported ANI.
Talking to ANI, Basavaraj said,"From this year I have started paying the fees of poor girls who study in this school."
Last year, Basavaraj lost his daughter Dhaneshwari due to some health issues.
"We belong to poor families and the fees which we can't pay is paid by our Basavaraj sir in memory of his late daughter. We wish his daughter rests in peace," said Fathima, a student of MPHS Govt High School.
We too hope that Basavaraj's daughter would be proud of her father from the heaven above.
(with ANI inputs)
