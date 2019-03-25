English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
Were you going to binge-watch all 20 of the MCU movies before Avengers:Endgame released? This company will pay you for it.
Were you going to binge-watch all 20 of the MCU movies before Avengers:Endgame released? This company will pay you for it.
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame is slated to release next month on 26th April. As the release date draws near Marvel fans are about to go on a binge-watching spree of every movie from the cinematic universe before the final movie hits the screens.
But did you know that this regular-activity of a die-hard fan can actually pay? And not just pay, but pay well: $1000 or INR 69,170.
A website, called CableTv.com is offering the money to fans for binge watching the movie.
"Do you have the endurance of Iron Man? The tenacity of Captain America? The leisure time of Ant-Man? Then CableTV.com has a mission for you: watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back, leading up to the highly anticipated 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame," the offer reads.
And turns out, it's not just the monetary that will be handed over to the fan who wins. "Tons of MCU prizes for bingeing 40+ hours of superhero action," will also be complimentary.
However, they have some conditions for the fan, because why would they be willing to pay you for doing something you are probably going to do for free anyway?
Their criteria are specific.
1. The person has to be "not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who’d be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience."
2. After you've binge-watched all twenty movies, you have "to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together."
3. You have to be at least 18 years old and a US citizen.
Sorry, Indians, that last one just put you out of the race.
But hey, you're probably going to watch the movies anyhow. And if you find a way around the criteria, you can always apply here.
But did you know that this regular-activity of a die-hard fan can actually pay? And not just pay, but pay well: $1000 or INR 69,170.
A website, called CableTv.com is offering the money to fans for binge watching the movie.
"Do you have the endurance of Iron Man? The tenacity of Captain America? The leisure time of Ant-Man? Then CableTV.com has a mission for you: watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back, leading up to the highly anticipated 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame," the offer reads.
And turns out, it's not just the monetary that will be handed over to the fan who wins. "Tons of MCU prizes for bingeing 40+ hours of superhero action," will also be complimentary.
However, they have some conditions for the fan, because why would they be willing to pay you for doing something you are probably going to do for free anyway?
Their criteria are specific.
1. The person has to be "not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who’d be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience."
2. After you've binge-watched all twenty movies, you have "to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together."
3. You have to be at least 18 years old and a US citizen.
Sorry, Indians, that last one just put you out of the race.
But hey, you're probably going to watch the movies anyhow. And if you find a way around the criteria, you can always apply here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Surreal Feeling People of All Ages Accepted My Work, Says Gajraj Rao
- HP Spectre Folio Review: There Are Premium Laptops, And There is This Setting New Benchmarks
- Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
- IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results