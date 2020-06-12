A Coronavirus-free Italian Town is Now Selling Houses at Just Rs 85

A small town named Cinquefrondi, located in the Calabria region of Italy, is proudly calling itself a ‘Covid-free village’. To make things better than before, the town has houses put up on market for sale at just €1 (about Rs 85).

The town, which has reported zero coronavirus cases in the country, has put these houses on sale for such a cheap price in order to reverse a depopulation trend. This is usually caused as youths prefer to move towards cities for better job opportunities. The mayor of the town, Michele Conia has also given this the name of 'Operation Beauty'.

Talking to CNN about the operation, Conia said that the key part of it is to find new owners for the abandoned houses so that no part of the town is lost or degraded.

"We rise between the refreshing hills and two warm seas, a pristine river runs nearby and the beaches are just 15 minutes away by car. But a whole district of my town lies abandoned, with empty houses that are also unstable and risky,” Conia described the village.

Meanwhile, Italy, one of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made remarkable progress in dealing with the deadly virus. The nation has also opened borders to tourists.