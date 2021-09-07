A Countryside Cottage in UK Worth Rs 5 Crore is Perfect for Solitude Seekers

If you do not wish to return to the bustling city crowds and continue to stay at home maintaining minimal contact with human beings, then an off-the-grid cottage at Devon, England might be perfect for you. According to a report by Metro, the cottage is located right next to a sea-shore in southwest England county. Priced at £550,000 (Rs5,56,33,378) the two-bedroom cottage is a picturesque English countryside property. Covering an interior space of 1,345 sq ft, mostly on the ground floor, the cottage comes with a large loft room above.

The cottage will certainly take you back in time quite literally for there is no internet or electricity connection available. The location is apt for those who wish to stay away from the internet but it soon may turn into an issue because of no availability of electricity.

The report added that the cottage is right above the National Trust owned Mansands beach, and comes with no mains water, electricity, or wifi. The water is supplied by a rainwater harvesting system. Another alternative to that is to collect water from the spring-fed well in front of the cottage. Given the price of the property, it may turn off buyers for they may not receive some of the basic facilities. However, the incredible view from the cottage will surely make up for the lack of the Internet.

The cottage served as a home point for the coastguard and is part of a group of three properties built by Napoleonic prisoners of war in the early 19th century, the report added. It also mentioned that the cottage was used by the coastguard to monitor tobacco smugglers, up until the 1950s. It added that the reception rooms inside the cottage have multi-fuel burners to provide heating. The kitchen has a gas cooker and lamps powered by LPG gas containers.

This is not the first time that a rural property has been put on sale for buyers. In Italy, several properties in villages are often seen up for sale on real estate websites.

The migration from rural to urban areas within the country have led to the conversion of quaint villages into ghost towns.

