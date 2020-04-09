A Couple in Quarantine Made an Art Gallery For their Pet Gerbil Complete With a 'Mousa Lisa'

It looks like a couple has found a productive way to spend their time in quarantine after they set up an art gallery for their pet Gerbil.

Sharing the photo of the setup on Reddit, the user wrote, “Quarantine, day 14. Me and my boyfriend spent the whole day setting up an art gallery for our gerbil.”





In the photo, one can see two artworks, in which a Gerbil is made. These works are put in a cardboard frame and a price tag is also put adjacent to each of the artworks. The Gerbil can be seen in absolute awe of one of the paintings.

What adds to the uniqueness of the setup is the signboard that reads “Please Don’t Chew.” The board seems to be made out of cardboard.

The post has been upvoted by 95 percent people and has got more than 900 comments. It has also been shared on Reddit’s Instagram handle.

The effort of the couple was very much appreciated by netizens as they showered their love and admiration on the post. A user wrote, “They did a great job” another person humorously wrote, “dude, you're not supposed to touch the painting!” Other reactions too were on similar lines.