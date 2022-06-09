A Courtroom Notebook for Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Trial is Up For Sale on Ebay

For someone who has ardently followed the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial and wants to know more about it, there is good news. A courtroom notepad, containing the unseen details of the trial is up for sale on eBay. The defamation trial took place between April 11 and June 1. Larry Forman, while speaking to TMZ, said that he took a trip from Kentucky to the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia to sit in on the trial. He then decided to jot down his thoughts and observations, for the sake of his own personal memories. Initially, it was supposed to be a one-time thing, but friends convinced him to keep going back and writing more notes. By the end, his notebook consisted of around 20 pages per day.

The details in his memoirs include reactions from jurors that were not taken up by the cameras. After putting his book on eBay, the current bid on Larry’s listing stands at a whopping $14,469.00. As of now, it has a total of 132 bids with just under 12 hours left until it’s sold. The notebook has been deemed ‘TOP SECRET: Johnny Depp Jury Trial Notes on Juror’s Reactions to Amber Heard’. Larry has claimed that he does not want to keep the money for himself and will donate it to Children’s Hospital LA.

In the Depp-Heard case, the Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice” — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million. Depp’s victory was not absolute. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that firebrand lawyer Camille Vasquez, who shot to limelight after representing Johnny Depp in the highly-publicised defamation case against Amber Heard, has been elevated to partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.”

