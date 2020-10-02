A Cup of Tea for Rs 1,000? Here's Why Chai Lovers are Flocking to This Roadside Stall in Bengal

One cup tea for Rs 1,000? That is how much a cuppa will cost you at this roadside tea stall in West Bengal. What's so special about this tea? It is made of the choices tea leaves sourced from around the world.

Meet Parthapratim Ganguly, the chaiwala with a difference.

Ganguly was working a lucrative job when his love for tea made him quit his job and turn his energies into setting up a "tea-stall". While such stalls are common across Bengal, Ganguly's tea stall is no less than a tea-bar.

"My stall has about 115 different types of tea from all over the world," a proud Ganguly tells News18. These include JApan's speacial Silver needle white tea, which is the most expensive of the lot and sells at Rs 2.8 lakh per kg, as well as Bo-Lay tea which is sold anywhere between Rs 50,000 to 32 lakh per Kg.

Other slightly more affordable varieties include Chamomile tea (Rs 14,000/kg), Hibiscus tea (Rs 7,500/kg) Roobios tea (Rs 20,000/kg), Okayti Tea (Rs 32,000/kg), Lavender tea (Rs 16,000/kg), Bai Mudan tea (Rs 20,000/kg). Otehrs such as Yerba tea and Mudan tea start from Rs 14/kg and can go up to over 20,000.

"We also sell other variants like chocolate tea, white tea, Maize tea, Blue tea, and a variety of other teas," Ganguly said.

But does this stall get any customers? Of course, says Ganguly. "100 out of 1000 people who pass my shop are bound to stop here and grab a cup. Those who come for the first time will come back only to taste the tea," the tea-seller tells News18.

And how does he manage to procure such expensive teas? Ganguly says that this is why his costs are high."I sell the Japanese White Leaf tea for Rs 1000 a cup. Tea connoisseurs understand that it's not a very high price to pay for such premium tea," Ganguly says.

Known popularly as "Partha Babu" among locals, his shop is frequented regularly by his neighbors and locals as well as among visitors. Some patrons even call him in advance to ensure his shop is open.

But Ganguly does not just survive on selling cups of tea. He also sells raw tea so that tea lovers can come and purchase bags of their favourite tea from around the world, all in the comfort of Ganguly's homely shop.