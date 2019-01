A Dad 'Rescued' His Dog's Favourite Toy and Has Left the Internet in Awe

my dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure so save him.. pic.twitter.com/ysgViljoxS

— michaella (@oohhhkayyy) January 24, 2019



My mom is constantly sewing my dogs toys back together to “save their lives” and my dog treats them so gently after surgery pic.twitter.com/4QNVKgEn8n

— mad (@madcarlucci) January 25, 2019



Dogs get attached to their toys. When my parents had to put their dog down they had him cremated with his puppy so they would be together forever. He is probably standing over it growling at anyone who come near it in heaven.

— V (@CaveDweller8) January 25, 2019



Dog grandparents are constantly doing toy surgery. pic.twitter.com/nyX2aZHhuV



— Becca French (@becca_french) January 25, 2019





This reminds me of the time my little sister lost her blanket. The blanket was discontinued so I just took a ripped bear head and sewed it to a blanket. She still has it too and shes 15 :)



— Dalirocksursocks[Lurking👑] (VE)(GSF) (@Dalirocksursox) January 25, 2019





A dad's efforts to save his dog's 'dying' pal has brought a smile to everyone's face.It all began when he found his pet dog Lucky's favourite soft toy out in the open, on the brink of death, when he decided to do something about it. Terry, the dad, knew that Lucky and the bear were inseparable and in order to keep their friendship and the toy alive, he had to fix it.First, Terry broke the sad news to his loved ones on the family group chat."I have sad news... I found one of Lucky's babies outside... He might have passed," Terry wrote to his family and daughter Michaella Wallace, who is away from home attending college.Fortunately, all hope wasn't lost. After Michaella's mother brought the bear back in, the dad performed CPR on the 'dying' stuffed boy and finally found a pulse on it. "I bring it in. I found a slight pulse. I'm doing CPR," he updated his family.But it didn't stop there.To make sure that the toy 'recovered' completely, Terry even set up a medical room for the ailing bear and set up a faux IV drip for it to take rest and regain its strength.Terry's daughter Michaella later shared the group chat screenshots and teddy's recovery photographs on Twitter only to go viral on the platform.Sharing the incident to The Dodo , Michaella narrated that Lucky and the toy's friendship blossomed over the years and how the toy's sorry state meant a bad news for the canine. "It has no stuffing left in it anymore and it goes everywhere with him. He plays with it at all times. He protects it like it’s his own baby," told Michaella. She further added that Lucky was let outside to go for a bathroom break ahead of an incoming winter storm and how somewhere along the way the two besties were separated. The toy, probably covered in snow, was found by dad, the following day. How is Lucky's best friend doing right now? "He is fully recovered and happily back with his protector," Michaella informed. When the incident went viral on Twitter, netizens were quick to grab their tissues. The dad won hearts for his kind gesture and keeping his pet's buddy 'alive'.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.