English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Dad 'Rescued' His Dog's Favourite Toy and Has Left the Internet in Awe
It all began when Terry found his pet dog Lucky's favourite soft toy out in the open, on the brink of death, when he decided to do something about it.
Image credits: Michaella Wallace / Twitter
A dad's efforts to save his dog's 'dying' pal has brought a smile to everyone's face.
It all began when he found his pet dog Lucky's favourite soft toy out in the open, on the brink of death, when he decided to do something about it. Terry, the dad, knew that Lucky and the bear were inseparable and in order to keep their friendship and the toy alive, he had to fix it.
First, Terry broke the sad news to his loved ones on the family group chat.
"I have sad news... I found one of Lucky's babies outside... He might have passed," Terry wrote to his family and daughter Michaella Wallace, who is away from home attending college.
Fortunately, all hope wasn't lost. After Michaella's mother brought the bear back in, the dad performed CPR on the 'dying' stuffed boy and finally found a pulse on it. "I bring it in. I found a slight pulse. I'm doing CPR," he updated his family.
But it didn't stop there.
To make sure that the toy 'recovered' completely, Terry even set up a medical room for the ailing bear and set up a faux IV drip for it to take rest and regain its strength.
Terry's daughter Michaella later shared the group chat screenshots and teddy's recovery photographs on Twitter only to go viral on the platform.
Sharing the incident to The Dodo, Michaella narrated that Lucky and the toy's friendship blossomed over the years and how the toy's sorry state meant a bad news for the canine. "It has no stuffing left in it anymore and it goes everywhere with him. He plays with it at all times. He protects it like it’s his own baby," told Michaella. She further added that Lucky was let outside to go for a bathroom break ahead of an incoming winter storm and how somewhere along the way the two besties were separated. The toy, probably covered in snow, was found by dad, the following day. How is Lucky's best friend doing right now? "He is fully recovered and happily back with his protector," Michaella informed. When the incident went viral on Twitter, netizens were quick to grab their tissues. The dad won hearts for his kind gesture and keeping his pet's buddy 'alive'.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It all began when he found his pet dog Lucky's favourite soft toy out in the open, on the brink of death, when he decided to do something about it. Terry, the dad, knew that Lucky and the bear were inseparable and in order to keep their friendship and the toy alive, he had to fix it.
First, Terry broke the sad news to his loved ones on the family group chat.
"I have sad news... I found one of Lucky's babies outside... He might have passed," Terry wrote to his family and daughter Michaella Wallace, who is away from home attending college.
Fortunately, all hope wasn't lost. After Michaella's mother brought the bear back in, the dad performed CPR on the 'dying' stuffed boy and finally found a pulse on it. "I bring it in. I found a slight pulse. I'm doing CPR," he updated his family.
But it didn't stop there.
To make sure that the toy 'recovered' completely, Terry even set up a medical room for the ailing bear and set up a faux IV drip for it to take rest and regain its strength.
Terry's daughter Michaella later shared the group chat screenshots and teddy's recovery photographs on Twitter only to go viral on the platform.
my dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure so save him.. pic.twitter.com/ysgViljoxS
— michaella (@oohhhkayyy) January 24, 2019
Sharing the incident to The Dodo, Michaella narrated that Lucky and the toy's friendship blossomed over the years and how the toy's sorry state meant a bad news for the canine. "It has no stuffing left in it anymore and it goes everywhere with him. He plays with it at all times. He protects it like it’s his own baby," told Michaella. She further added that Lucky was let outside to go for a bathroom break ahead of an incoming winter storm and how somewhere along the way the two besties were separated. The toy, probably covered in snow, was found by dad, the following day. How is Lucky's best friend doing right now? "He is fully recovered and happily back with his protector," Michaella informed. When the incident went viral on Twitter, netizens were quick to grab their tissues. The dad won hearts for his kind gesture and keeping his pet's buddy 'alive'.
Those dogs look like worried parents at the hospital waiting for news on their son 😩😩
— RUDY🍩 (@Twerk4Rudy) January 25, 2019
My mom is constantly sewing my dogs toys back together to “save their lives” and my dog treats them so gently after surgery pic.twitter.com/4QNVKgEn8n
— mad (@madcarlucci) January 25, 2019
mood pic.twitter.com/yVFeHQCP8P
— dead bear (@13lunts) January 25, 2019
this is so pure and wholesome, godbless your dad.
— Val | Silver (@SilverNyx_) January 25, 2019
The cutest part of this is the dogs on the bed keeping watching over him. This entire family is precious😍 pic.twitter.com/WG5wTVpH1h
— B. Corman (@Cindysdaughter) January 26, 2019
Dogs get attached to their toys. When my parents had to put their dog down they had him cremated with his puppy so they would be together forever. He is probably standing over it growling at anyone who come near it in heaven.
— V (@CaveDweller8) January 25, 2019
Dog grandparents are constantly doing toy surgery. pic.twitter.com/nyX2aZHhuV
— Becca French (@becca_french) January 25, 2019
I thought that was dog shit till I seen the bear on the next slide😭
— jazmin🌷 (@jazminxaglrr) January 25, 2019
Tell your dad I love him. Yes, it's real.
— Don't wash your pits in the river of Sacred Tears (@MaestraOogway) January 25, 2019
The best thing is the unanimous use of baby, all toys are babies
— Hob⭕vampire (@hobovampire) January 25, 2019
This reminds me of the time my little sister lost her blanket. The blanket was discontinued so I just took a ripped bear head and sewed it to a blanket. She still has it too and shes 15 :)
— Dalirocksursocks[Lurking👑] (VE)(GSF) (@Dalirocksursox) January 25, 2019
i think your dad is my new favorite person
— julia🌻 (@juliaisconfused) January 25, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Brings Back Charming Vintage Blazer & Bell Bottom Pants for 'Ek Ladki...' Promotions
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Why Have Our TV Subscriptions Become More Expensive?
- Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Rear Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019 Along With Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus
- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan Among Bollywood Stars at Wedding Reception of Raj Thackeray's Son
- TRAI Hopeful That 90 Percent of Cable And DTH Users Will Switch to New Tariffs Before 1 Feb Deadline
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results