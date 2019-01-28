A Dad 'Rescued' His Dog's Favourite Toy and Has Left the Internet in Awe



my dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure so save him.. pic.twitter.com/ysgViljoxS

— michaella (@oohhhkayyy) January 24, 2019



Those dogs look like worried parents at the hospital waiting for news on their son 😩😩



— RUDY🍩 (@Twerk4Rudy) January 25, 2019





My mom is constantly sewing my dogs toys back together to “save their lives” and my dog treats them so gently after surgery pic.twitter.com/4QNVKgEn8n

— mad (@madcarlucci) January 25, 2019



this is so pure and wholesome, godbless your dad.

— Val | Silver (@SilverNyx_) January 25, 2019



The cutest part of this is the dogs on the bed keeping watching over him. This entire family is precious😍 pic.twitter.com/WG5wTVpH1h



— B. Corman (@Cindysdaughter) January 26, 2019





Dogs get attached to their toys. When my parents had to put their dog down they had him cremated with his puppy so they would be together forever. He is probably standing over it growling at anyone who come near it in heaven.

— V (@CaveDweller8) January 25, 2019



Dog grandparents are constantly doing toy surgery. pic.twitter.com/nyX2aZHhuV



— Becca French (@becca_french) January 25, 2019





I thought that was dog shit till I seen the bear on the next slide😭

— jazmin🌷 (@jazminxaglrr) January 25, 2019



Tell your dad I love him. Yes, it's real.



— Don't wash your pits in the river of Sacred Tears (@MaestraOogway) January 25, 2019





The best thing is the unanimous use of baby, all toys are babies

— Hob⭕vampire (@hobovampire) January 25, 2019



This reminds me of the time my little sister lost her blanket. The blanket was discontinued so I just took a ripped bear head and sewed it to a blanket. She still has it too and shes 15 :)



— Dalirocksursocks[Lurking👑] (VE)(GSF) (@Dalirocksursox) January 25, 2019





i think your dad is my new favorite person

— julia🌻 (@juliaisconfused) January 25, 2019