A 'Dal Roti' Date? Jaipur Eatery That Allows Men Only in Company of Women Goes Viral

A Jaipur eatery has been going viral on social media after a user, who goes by Harshita Sharma, shared a photo of herself sitting there, with the caption, “So this guy took me here to have dal roti because" (sic). The reason is explained by the message branded on an AC in the restaurant: it says, in Hindi, “men are allowed here only when accompanied by women". In a thread, the user identified the restaurant as Gopi Bhojanalaya in Jaipur. “To all those who want to know about the place. It’s Gopi Bhojnalaya in Jaipur. Food is amazing. Must try," she wrote, sharing another snap of the restaurant. The hoarding of the eatery reads, in Hindi, “only ladies’ family hall". The post was circulated on Twitter and Instagram, and at the time of writing this article, it has over 14,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

To all those who want to know about the place.It's Gopi Bhojnalaya in Jaipur. Food is amazing. Must try. pic.twitter.com/TOl8gwk0My— Harshita Sharma (@Harshita511) October 17, 2021

Many were amused by the unique terms set by the restaurant, and some others, not so much. While some said that people who were single were going to have a hard time with it, others thought the idea would be helpful in keeping out drunkards or such other individuals. Some others were amused by the idea of a dal roti date. One user wrote, “He took you there probably bcoz he was fan of the delicious food (like everyone else who have been there) but was too scared of the Owner there.Gopi bhojanalay wale uncle bahot strict h. (I have been there, done that too , shamelessly)".

Interesting idea to keep the drunks and the rowdies out 👍🏼— Uday ॐ (@DeshbhaktSolo) October 17, 2021

But AC key andar ladies aur jents kaisa jayega MAN 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/Jz1IZlxr9t— Sam J. (@samjology) October 17, 2021

Some Twitter users thought it provided an innovative way to ask someone out on a date without being too conspicuous about it.

Ninja technique of asking out for date— Wannabe Liberal (@WannabeLiberal2) October 17, 2021

Me asking for date in Jaipur:Can I take you to Gopi Pavitra Bojanyalaya ? — Suprotim (@suprotimroy) October 17, 2021

While ladies’ nights are nothing out of the ordinary at nightclubs or pubs, this idea has not been seen much when it comes to restaurants. However, a comment by another user under the thread suggested that there might be such eateries in other places, too. The user wrote, “…in varanasi, there is bati chokha restaurant manged by rural women. Men cnt go alone there. The restaurant has a beautiful aura, decorated in the style of Rajasthani and stereotypical rural look. And yes tasty bati chokha".

