A Daughter Found The Treasured Love Letters That Her Parents, Separated by Distance, Wrote to Each Other



my parents were in a long distance relationship for a few years after my dad moved to the u.s but they kept in touch through all these letters.. do you hear me crying pic.twitter.com/hBuxFCSKjv

a quick lil update: i told my parents about this tweet lol and my mom pulled out the letter i took a picture of to read and now she’s crying :’) they’ve set the bar too high how do i live up to this



Hi I’m genuinely curious on how they were able to have such strong willpower to keep it going.

from what they told me, my mom was still in china and everybody she knew was already married/had kids so they were all telling her to dump my dad and find someone closer and just get settled already but jokes on them haha



what was your dad doing in west lafayette?

he went to college at purdue!



Is that picture on the second photo your mom?? She’s absolutely gorgeous !

she’s the one in the framed photo but ikr!! she’s stunning



How long after they separated did your mom come to the US?

i think 5 years, but i’m not super sure



Don't know if I can ask but are they still together ?

yeah, their 21st anniversary is this year!



Wish them a Happy anniversary from twitter 🙏🏿😁 pic.twitter.com/lXbqS5f7Rs

Yall should figure out how to get those preserved so they last forever.



