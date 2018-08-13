GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
A Daughter Found The Treasured Love Letters That Her Parents, Separated by Distance, Wrote to Each Other

Five years apart - in an age where smartphones didn't exist.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Love letters have always retained their own charm. Even though they come from an era long gone and have been replaced with text messages and DMs and of course, emojis - but the magic of handwritten letters - is irreplaceable. Even in this age of digital media, the scrawly handwriting remains more special than seeing a "U up?" text on your phone.

A Twitter user shared the story of finding such love letters - that her parents wrote to each other. Macy shared that while her parents were separated - her dad was in the United States while her mom stayed in China, they wrote each other love letters - which they mailed and shipped. And both of them saved them.

picture 1 picture2 picture3 And surprisingly - after her tweet blew up, she showed her mom the letter, and her mother started crying reading it. Some things about holding memories in your hand, just don't change.





People on Twitter had a few questions, though. How long were they apart? How did they manage their relationship? Are they still together? And the answers to them are perhaps more touching than the fact that they wrote each other letters.

























And perhaps, to sum up with a happily-ever-after ending.







And while their story of writing each other love-letters remain a sweet tale, the fact that they are still together is perhaps an even better reminder that time and distance are simply just hurdles in the way of true love.







While the letters may require preservation, the memory and love will not - the letters are proof that some things, who's emotions may not be confined to pen on paper - do truly last forever.

