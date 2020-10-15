A Defunct Russian Satellite May Collide with Dead Chinese Rocket in Space. Here's Why That's Bad

Thousands of pieces of metal shrapnel could be released into space if a Russian satellite and Chinese rocket collide with each other. The former is a dead machine while the latter is discarded and both are currently in the Earth’s orbit.

Experts believe a collision between the two defunct objects, expected this Thursday, will release innumerable pieces of shrapnel in space, adding anywhere between 10 to 20 percent more debris. As per a Daily Mail report, the risk of the discarded satellite and rocket colliding is ‘very high’ and it can happen sometime in the evening of October 15.

The model that shows a more than 10 percent chance of the two space objects colliding has been developed by LeoLabs, a company that looks into the risks and opportunities in low earth orbit (LEO) where most satellites are present. The mass of these two objects, floating in space, is 2.8 metric tons.

Taking to Twitter, the agency shared their findings and warned that this is a high-risk event and will continue to remain so till the time of the closest approach. In a series of tweets, they have shared the relative velocity and the miss distance.

1/ This event continues to be very high risk and will likely stay this way through the time of closest approach. Our system generates new conjunction reports 6-8x per day on this event with new observation data each time. pic.twitter.com/d3tRbcV2P0 — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) October 14, 2020

If it happens, the collision will not cause any damage to the Earth but it might interfere with the functioning of the existing satellites in the LEO.

Jonathan McDowell from the Center for Astrophysics, Massachusetts, USA shared his own visualisation of the probable collision of the two satellites.

In his visualisation, Kosmos 2004 is the red- coloured line while CZ-4C-Y4 is the purple coloured line, where the former is moving towards the southern pole and the latter is traveling towards the northern side.

The Russian satellite named Kosmos 2004 is a navigation satellite which was launched in 1989 while the Chinese rocket ChangZheng-4C Y4 was launched in the year 2009.

Predicted close approach Thu/Fri night between a retired Parus navigation satellite (Kosmos-2004), launched in 1989, and the ChangZheng-4C Y4 third stage rocket launched in 2009 https://t.co/nC9NIcP7A1 — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) October 13, 2020

As per the Daily Mail report, with 14,403 pieces, Russia has the highest number of debris floating in space and in May, it dumped 65 more pieces into orbit.