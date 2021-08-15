A Delhi Designer Fights the Good Fight to Spread Awareness Menstrual Hygiene

Menstrual hygiene has always been a taboo in our country. Surely, things have changed by leaps and bounds since the past few years. With many celebrities stepping up to speak on the cause, stories related to menstruation are also being brought to life on the silver screen and it won't be wrong to say that people are more comfortable talking about it than they were before. Despite all of this, it is really important that awareness be spread about menstrual hygiene, especially in remote areas of the country where women have to struggle for even the most basic amenities.

Some people have taken it upon themselves to bring about a change in this direction and one such individual is Delhi-based fashion designer, Priyal Bhardwaj. Priyal has taken up the responsibility to raise awareness in rural girls and women of the villages in Pratapgarh district. As per a TOI report, the designer also runs Sangini Saheli to eradicate misconception regarding menstruation among women. Through her thoughtful and brave initiative, she encourages women to talk openly about menstruation, in order to learn better about the issue. The designer strongly believes that more can be done to spread awareness about it and this will help women feel safe and comfortable.

Despite all these efforts, Priyal thinks more can be done towards providing women the access to sanitary products. Her organisation has distributes over five lakh sanitary pad across the country. In many rural places, women are still unable to get their hands on a sanitary pad. This leads to them using other less hygienic options that often leads to diseases. Many women don't even know about sanitary pads. But with her organisation, Priyal is trying her best to sensitize people towards menstrual hygiene and make the lives of many easier by providing them knowledge and making them realise that menstruation is nothing to be ashamed about.

