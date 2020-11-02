'A Diamond is Forever': Amul Pays Tribute to 'Original' James Bond Sean Connery in This Doodle

Whether it’s a celebration or a tragedy, Amul finds the most ingenious ways to commemorate the occasion. The dairy brand took to their social media profiles to pay tribute to the late actor, Sean Connery, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

Posted on Sunday, the illustration features the widely recognised Amul mascot girl and the late actor in a black and white photograph. The actor immortalised in public memory as James Bond passed away on Saturday, October 31.

In the monochromatic illustration, Connery appears in his famous 007 look with a suit and bonnet. He holds a gun, shooting at presumed enemies while the Amul girl stands behind him with a diamond in hand. Diamonds are Forever was the seventh Bond film starring Sean Connery and one of the most popular films in the franchise. The cartoon titled ‘A Diamond is Forever’ is a clear homage to the famous film and even more famous actor.

On both Instagram and Twitter, the company captioned this image as “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the original James Bond!” While the image itself says “Connery. Sean Connery. (1930-2020)” as his character James Bond used to introduce himself in a similar way- “Bond, James Bond.”

Fans poured in their love and appreciation for both the actor and the illustration with likes and comments.

It is reported that the actor died peacefully in sleep at his home in the Bahamas. He had retired from films and was spending his last years in the tropical island. His son, Jason Connery, reported that he had been unwell for some time on account of his old age. It was reported by a close friend that he had developed signs of dementia as well.

Before becoming an actor, he served in the Royal Navy for four years as Able Seaman.

He entertained fans for over seven decades, winning an Oscar in 1988 for The Untouchables. But he is definitely most remembered for his portrayal for Ian Fleming’s creation, James Bond.