Thanks to Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), eating outlets are now selling digital food. Yes, you read that right. McDonalds has converted its McRib to an NFT. They will be given them away to 10 winners chosen as part of their sweepstakes. “Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we’re giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning November 1," said a release by the company. This offering comes on the occasion of McRib’s 40th anniversary. The biggest advantage of a McRib NFT is that fans can have it all year round, even when it is not on the menu. According to a report in PR Newswire, to enter for a chance to win, make sure you’re following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account. By Nov. 12 they will select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT. McRib is a pork sandwich with barbeque flavour which is a permanent item in their menus in only a few countries. It was discontinued earlier due to poor sales in the US, but it does have its loyal fan base.

A few days ago, a liquor company sold its own NFTs and it was a big hit. Glenfiddich Whisky sold 15 bottles of rare whisky priced at Rs 13.5 lakh each, with NFTs. According to PR News Wire, the brand partnered with BlockBar, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, to launch a series of 15 limited edition liquor NFTs. The tokens not only allow buyers to show off their whisky purchases, but also act as a proof of ownership. The bottles were reportedly sold out within seconds.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects. They represent certificates of ownership and also guarantee the authenticity of an item. With the rise in digital currency, many are cashing on NFTs. One of Bollywood’s biggest ever stars Amitabh Bachchan is all set to roll out his own NFTs, including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity.

