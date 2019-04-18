A Divine Intervention? Woman Claims That She Saw Jesus In Notre Dame Flames

After all the aftermath and destruction of the Notre Dame fire, the alter and cross remained untouched. Please explain to me how you don’t believe in God after seeing this. pic.twitter.com/xUFmB7VnRG — Kaylee Crain (@kayleecrain__) April 16, 2019

Was Jesus in the flames of Notre Dame? This would be a sure sign that Jesus was not happy with what was going on at Notre Dame Cathedral. His house of worship had been turned into a tourist attraction.https://t.co/THdOPU9T8n pic.twitter.com/kzGeWhHkPc — Catholic Doors (@CatholicDoors) April 17, 2019

Wow, I totally agree - I can see a figure of Jesus in the flames too. Do you see it, or is my mind playing tricks on me?#NotreDameFire #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/9NWm1q0gDj — Kelly Schuberth (@KellySchuberth) April 17, 2019

Is this the face of Jesus Christ that seemed to appeared with the flames and water as the Cathedral of Notre-Dame was burning? #FoxAndFriends #TheFive pic.twitter.com/LQ54nko2MK — James Robert Kessler (@DaVinici) April 15, 2019

On Monday, people around the world watched helplessly as the famed Notre Dame cathedral was engulfed in a devastating fire. Now, as reports claim, the church will remain closed for up to 6 years and an attempt will be made to rebuild it from scratch.Amidst this incident, several people tried to find a religious angle to the whole story, like this woman here. She tweeted, 'After all the aftermath and destruction of the Notre Dame fire, the alter and cross remained untouched. Please explain to me how you don’t believe in God after seeing this.’Really? But then again, there were some who came up with a logical explanation for it as well.Now, some netizens have come up with an even more amazing discovery. 38-year-old Leslie Rowans told the Daily Record that she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw what she saw. In the footage that had emerged of the fire, she could see a silhouette of Jesus Christ.However, it is a well known fact that human brains are programmed to look for and identify faces in images they see. Or maybe Rowans was simply seeking comfort in the heartbreaking photos?After Rowans' discovery, several others came forward with similar claims.Do you see Jesus in the images as well? Or was Rowans' mind simply playing tricks with her?