Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

A Dog and a Goat are Competing to Be Honorary Mayor in this US Town

A driver who was stopped for inspection violation on Friday told the police chief that he was voting for the dog.

Associated Press

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A Dog and a Goat are Competing to Be Honorary Mayor in this US Town
Image credits: Associated Press.

It’s Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town.

The Nubian goat had won the post in Fair Haven, Vermont, last year after the town manager came up with the pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground and to get kids civically involved.

“In Fair Haven, just like everywhere else, voter participation is not always as high as we want it,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.

Resident Cheryl Daviau said the race has gotten children involved in the election process. Her granddaughter got her picture taken with the goat mayor and loved it, she said.

To up the ante, this year the police chief nominated K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd, who visits local schools daily with a resource officer, attends concerts in the park and is beloved around town.

The town announced the goat would run again after police debuted Sammy’s campaign.

Both Lincoln and Sammy are popular so it could be a tight race.

“We’re definitely look more forward to Sammy winning the race,” said Sharai Thayer, who has three kids in school. The friendly canine sits at the school when the kids are going in and out and even goes through the halls, she said.

A driver who was stopped for inspection violation on Friday told the police chief that he was voting for the dog.

The election is on March 3. People pay $1 to vote and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise more funds for the playground. Last year, $200 was raised from the race, according to Gunter. Combined with other donations the town has about $10,000 of the $80,000 needed for the playground, he said.

The position comes with responsibilities, said Gunter. The mayor “marches in parades, manages the playground fund, and on occasion meets with the Board of Selectmen, just to keep an eye on them,” he said by email.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram