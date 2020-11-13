'A Dog Being a Dog': Poonch Lying in Puddle of Water is Filling Netizens with 'Endless Happiness'

If there is anything that could save the planet from evil, it would be the pure innocence of dogs.

A recent video going viral on Twitter features a golden retriever having the time of its life in rain.

The video posted by Humor And Animals earlier this week features an innocent doggo lying flat on its stomach in a puddle of water. The video caption pretty much sums up the mood, "just watching a dog being a dog will fill you with endless happiness."

The eleven second video shows how the canine is experiencing ultimate bliss as it pours in the street. To elevate the experience, the video plays the classic 1952 song Singin' in the Rain. The video has received over 5,76,000 views on the microblogging site as netizens declare the video their favourite thing to watch.

One user commented, "Dog doing doggo things is my national pass time."

Another user described it as, "That looks like the end of a hot day, clouds roll in, then BOOM, one loud thunder clap & its pouring rain, steam off the sidewalks at first, then ahhhhhhhhhhhh."

The doggo who almost resembles a sponge soaking up the water also prompted some users to wonder how it would make it rain once it is inside the house. As one user said, "Then they’re ready to run in the house and dry off.”

For some, the video was a whole mood and the kind of relaxation they were seeking.

Another user said, "I love dogs, they always make me smile with their weird ways and they're always happy." For some, the video acted as a therapy as a user said, "Honestly my go-to when I’m feeling down. I instantly smile and feel better."

With the overwhelming reaction, one thing is clear, people need more doggo videos to get through the tough times 2020 has presented us with.