A Donkey Has Been Arrested in Pakistan Because it Participated in a 'Gambling Race'

While the world is battling a pandemic, the Pakistan police had more pressing concerns. They arrested a donkey for participating in gambling in Punjab province in east Pakistan over the weekend.

According to reports, the incident was reported from Rahim Yar Khan city, where the police nabbed eight people and a donkey for their alleged involvement in a gambling race. The case file also mentioned the accused donkey's name

During the arrest, the cops also recovered more than 1 lakh Pakistan Rupees from the perpetrators.

The report was posted on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist, who wrote, "Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered."





The donkey will continue to remain in the jail as the FIR mentions its name.