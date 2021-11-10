A Duck Named Wrinkle Joined the 2021 NYC Marathon and (Obviously) Stole the Show

New York City, USA, witnessed the 50th edition of the New York City Marathon on November 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYC Marathon for 2020 was cancelled, and the 2021 edition saw a limited footfall of competitors, i.e., 33,000. Among the ambitious foot-tapping was a special entry that probably was the first in the history of the New York City Marathon. Among all the human runners was a duck named ‘Wrinkle’ who was tapping its feet with matching vigour and impeccable coordination as other runners. And the best part, she is even wearing a bright-orange pair of running shoes for her webbed feet.

Multiple videos from different angles surfaced post the race and instantly caught netizens’ attention and eventually won their hearts. In one clip, Wrinkle is seen quacking and racing her opponents. It seems like she is cheering herself up along the way. A loud cheer by the bystanders is also heard in the background.

Watch the clip here:

In another clip shared by Barstool Sports, Wrinkle is seen running with her ‘father’ guiding her the way. In the caption, Barstool Sports wrote, “This duck dominated the 2021 NYC Marathon.” Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 35 lakh people and garnered close to two lakh likes.

Wrinkle the duck crossed social media platforms and made it viral on Twitter as well. A clip was shared by ABC Sport and contains a teasing caption that says, “What’s your excuse?” (Seriously, do you have any?)

The duck under consideration is no ordinary one. Well, it has already been established, but just you wait! Wrinklethe duck is almost a local celebrity with a full-fledged Instagram page with more than 53,000 followers. Wrinkle’s bio addresses her as “The Time-Traveling Duck.”

Wrinkle, too, shared the feat she achieved on her Instagram account. The caption with the video read, “I ran the NY marathon! I will get even better next year. Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me.”

Please don't blame us for watchingthese clips on loop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.