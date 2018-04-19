English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Dying 700-Year-Old Banyan Tree Has Been Put on Saline Drips
Forest officials in Telangana are leaving no stones unturned to save the 700-year-old Banyan tree.
Image credits: ANI / Twitter
A 700-year-old banyan tree in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district is on the verge of death.
In a desperate attempt to save the tree, officials decided to put up drips filled with diluted pesticides to kill off the insects.
The gigantic tree which is spread across three acres is reportedly the second biggest banyan tree in the world. A popular tourist destination, the tree is popularly referred to as "Pillalamarri" or "Peerla Marri" in Telangana.
After one of the trunks of the tree fell down last December due to termite attack, the tourist spot was shut down, Telangana Today reported.
Following this, the forest officials came up with the ingenious idea to rejuvenate the tree by injecting Chlorpyrifos chemical through a saline bottle similar to a saline drip given to patients in the hospital.
"We diluted the Chlorpyrifos chemical and started pushing it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn't work out. The solution was coming back instantly. Later we started injecting solution like a saline drip. This process has been effective. Secondly, we are watering the roots with the diluted solution to kill the termites. And in a physical method, we are building concrete structures to support the collapsing heavy branches," Mahabubnagar District Forest Officer Chukka Ganga Reddy told the Times of India.
Their efforts to save the dying tree are not going in vain. In fact, Reddy says the majestic tree's health is stable now and hopes it'll be back to normal in a few days.
After ANI reported about the tree, several Twitter users hoped that the tree survived and thrived again.
Watch here how it is being saved:
Also Watch
In a desperate attempt to save the tree, officials decided to put up drips filled with diluted pesticides to kill off the insects.
The gigantic tree which is spread across three acres is reportedly the second biggest banyan tree in the world. A popular tourist destination, the tree is popularly referred to as "Pillalamarri" or "Peerla Marri" in Telangana.
World's second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is on saline drip as part of the rejuvenation of the tree that is almost dying.The tree is given treatment by injecting diluted chemical to kill termite population that infested it. pic.twitter.com/0ADu5jbAd2
— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
After one of the trunks of the tree fell down last December due to termite attack, the tourist spot was shut down, Telangana Today reported.
Following this, the forest officials came up with the ingenious idea to rejuvenate the tree by injecting Chlorpyrifos chemical through a saline bottle similar to a saline drip given to patients in the hospital.
"We diluted the Chlorpyrifos chemical and started pushing it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn't work out. The solution was coming back instantly. Later we started injecting solution like a saline drip. This process has been effective. Secondly, we are watering the roots with the diluted solution to kill the termites. And in a physical method, we are building concrete structures to support the collapsing heavy branches," Mahabubnagar District Forest Officer Chukka Ganga Reddy told the Times of India.
Their efforts to save the dying tree are not going in vain. In fact, Reddy says the majestic tree's health is stable now and hopes it'll be back to normal in a few days.
After ANI reported about the tree, several Twitter users hoped that the tree survived and thrived again.
A good move to save this giant tree.— Sachin Sharma (@SHIMLABLUES) April 19, 2018
I surely hope they can save the tree!!— 🌍Camille🗽🌊🌊 (@ACamille38) April 18, 2018
I hope this beautiful tree survives and thrives again— Manish Tyagi (@simbatyagi) April 18, 2018
It's susceptible to the termites because it's weakened. If this works it could be a solution for other older trees. #crossingfingers— Vickie Clancy (@vic_canuck) April 18, 2018
Watch here how it is being saved:
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh