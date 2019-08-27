A Family in Rajasthan is Making Unique Jewellery Out of Clay For 40 Years

We have often seen jewellery made of gold, silver, diamond and other precious stones, but have you heard of ornaments made of clay. In Rajasthan's Barmer village, a family is grabbing eyeballs with their exquisite art of making jewellery out of clay as they take their family legacy forward.

The Khan family is in the profession of making jewellery out of clay for the past four decades and the technique and intricacies of crating perfect piece of ornament has been passed on from one generation to other. The clay jewellery made by the family is now being exported to foreign markets.

"I have been making jewellery from clay from the last 20 years. The demand is very low in India but foreigners really love this kind of jewellery. We make all kinds of jewellery for women. We don’t earn big profit in this profession. I only make articles if someone orders it, otherwise, I do not make them because the demand is very low here,” news agency ANI quoted jewellery maker Zamin Khan saying.

Zamin Khan added that he used to sell one piece of jewellery for Rs 20-30, but due to poor demand in markets, he is now forced to sell them at higher prices. Besides villages in Rajasthan, Zamin said the articles are sold in Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajkot and Una.

Arab Khan, another family member said the he sells clay jewellery to the festivals organised by the government and with its demand in foreign market, their family work is continuing over the years.

"I have been doing this work for the last 15 years. Our family’s work is selling products to foreign markets. Due to this, the work is going very well. I also sell our jewellery to the festivals organised by the government. We make nimboli, locket, necklace and bangles of clay which we export outside,” Arbab Khan was quoted by ANI.

Zaim and Arbab are optimistic that the tradition of clay jewellery made by the family will continue for many more years and they have already started training and imparting skills to their children.

