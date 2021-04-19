A Ferret Dressed as a Chef Recreated the Iconic Scene from Ratatouille

Fans of the 2007 animated Pixar movie Ratatouille may remember the genius rat Remy, who had extraordinary talents of creating sumptuous food, but wait till you meet real-life Remy. In an Instagram post shared by user @floofnoodles last week, netizens got to see a hilarious presentation of a ferret dressed up as a chef with its white hat as the ratatouille dish was prepared in front of it. The maker of the video held the ferret in front of the camera as various steps of the ratatouille dish was shown in the foreground. Licking its mouth with its tongue, the ferret is seen swinging its lower body from left to right in a pendulum motion. Just like in the movie, the Instagram post also shows impressive coordination of an animal and a human who can come together to prepare incredible dishes. Captioning the picture, the user wrote that the video was made in memory of ratatouille as a sticker of chef Remy from the movie appears next to the dish.

The video has amassed over 1,07,584 likes since the TikTok video was shared on Instagram. This creative real-life take on the animated movie has certainly impressed netizens who have shared their reactions in the comments section of the video. As one user commented, “Wonderful ️ you and your ferrets are good at cooking ”. While another user commended the work put in the video and wrote, “good job floofie boyo!”

Observing the ferret who was licking its mouth in almost every shot of the video one user wrote, “He’s like feed me dammit."

While one user imitated the food critic’s dialogue from the movie in the comments and wrote, “My congratulations to the chef, magnificent.” For some, the video was a plain “masterpiece.”

This is not the first time Floofnoodles has presented a dish with their pet ferret dressed up as chef. Their Instagram handle features various videos where the duo is seen preparing skewers, tacos, steak and much more.

