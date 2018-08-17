GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

A Flight Attendant's Joke Made This Man Fly 2,300 Kms in the Wrong Direction

Here's what happens when you take jokes too seriously.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Flight Attendant's Joke Made This Man Fly 2,300 Kms in the Wrong Direction
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Ever taken a flight and realized that you were flying in the wrong flight all this time but now it’s too late to make a U-turn because you’ve flown around 2,300 kms in the wrong direction? Well, that’s exactly what happened to a Canadian man who ended up on the ‘longest flight of his life’.

According to a report by CBC, Christopher Paetkau, who is a wildlife photographer, was headed from Yellowknife to Inuvik on Sunday when he mistakenly boarded a flight to Iqaluit, which is approximately 2,300 kms in the other direction.

Talking to The Province, Paetkau told that the unfortunate misunderstanding happened as he heard final boarding calls for three different flights at the same time.

While boarding the flight, he asked a flight attendant if he was getting on the flight to Inuvik, and she jokingly replied, “Yeah, eventually”.

Paetkau did not realise he was on the wrong flight until they landed in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. He then asked another flight attendant when they would arrive in Inuvik, and the whole confusion came to light.

He told CBC that the flight attendant felt horrible about the unintended goof-up and was like, “Oh, my god! I did not take you seriously, like, I thought you were joking.”

Another person who had boarded the flight before Paetkau had jokingly asked the attendant when they would land in Hawaii. The flight attendant, thinking that Paetkau was joking too, responded in jest.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter has now gained over 2.14 lakh views.

Paetkau, however, says the First Air airline flew him back to Yellowknife where he was put up in a hotel before flying to Inuvik on Monday afternoon.





He says that he became friends with the flight attendant on the flight.

The airline, First Air, too responded to Paetkau's tweet.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Poet Politician: Some of The Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Poet Politician: Some of The Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...