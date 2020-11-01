A for Architect, F for Firefighter: 6-year-old Boy's Alphabet Rap on Job Careers Has Internet Grooving

Learning ABCs is the first step toward any child’s education. What follows next is the career. But what if one combined the two and made a rap song about it? A little boy is here to show you can be whatever you want to be.

A young boy has been going viral on social media for redefining the age-old ABC alphabet song. A is not for apple in his rap number neither is B for ball. His impressive RnB tune is a song about jobs and careers.

The six-year-old boy is named Robert Samuel White and he hails from Memphis, Tennessee, USA. His song is titled: “You can be the ABCs.”

His father is present in the video, in the background, and provides beat-boxing tunes to the song. The little boy opens his song with a rhythmic, ‘A, you can be an architect, creating buildings that touch the sky.’

Then he goes on to rap the rest of the song, all 26 alphabets and assigning each letter with a job from a variety of fields. From quantum physicist to a truck mechanic from biochemist and civil engineer to university president and video game designer- you can be anything.

His song is doubly special because no job is shown as menial or none as more important than the rest. Each job comes with one importance, one way in which the job-performer helps the world be a better place.

While one tough letter-- q for quantum physicist is already mentioned, what about other tough letters? Well, Y, you can be your own boss and Z, you can zealously strive, you can reach the sky if you try!

Watch the video:

According to Yahoo News, Robert himself is interested in being an architect as he loves to build. His other career options are governor or president.

His father Bobby White co-wrote the song with him. “I want Sam to know about all the amazing opportunities that are out there waiting for him. Kids learning early on to be passionate about careers sets them up to do better in school because they are working toward something,” he said.

His mom said he uses his time to do creative things instead of being glued to the TV. The television time is reserved for Fridays.