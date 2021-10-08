A Gang Of Aggressive Otters Are Attacking Humans And Dogs In Alaska

A gang of aggressive otters have been attacking humans and pets at anchorage in Alaska. A report from AP said that earlier this month, a 9-year-old boy was taken to an emergency room for a rabies shot after being bitten several times near a duck pond.

“This week, another woman was bitten while rescuing her dog from a similar group of river otters at University Lake,” the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) said in a written statement. Another dog was bitten at a different area of the same lake, which is a popular dog walking trail.

According to Live Science, Ayden Fernandez was filming four otters in a duck pond with his brother when one of the animals split from its group and attacked him. He tripped and fell as he was chased, and the otter pounced on him. “He has two fang marks on his back thigh, and one on the front thigh on each leg," his mother, Tiffany Hernandez, told Anchorage Daily News. “He has one puncture wound on his foot. He ended up falling as he was running away and [the otter] got him on his back."

Ayden was taken to the emergency room, where he received a rabies vaccination and booster. Two more attacks followed later in the month, both occurring on the same day, according to the ADFG. In the first an otter bit a woman who was rescuing her dog from the group. In the second, reported from the same lake, otters attacked a second dog, added the Live Science report.

“There always seem to have been four or five otters involved in all the incidents," David Battle, a wildlife biologist at the ADFG, told Live Science. “Considering the rarity of this behavior in otters, and the fact that our first reported attack was in 2019 and it’s happened several times since then, this is very likely one group that has stayed together for a while or that come together frequently over a period of time."

River otters are often found in groups. A family unit is made up of a female and her pups, with or without an adult male. The family usually travels over an area of only a few square miles. The female appears to dominate the rest and may drive other animals away from a small area around the den where her pups are living, says ADFG.

