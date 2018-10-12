English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Gay Penguin Couple in Australia are Fostering an Egg and it is the Cutest Thing Ever
The same-sex penguin couple is the first in Australia to be given a foster egg.
(Image: Twitter)
In a first, a gay penguin couple at the Sydney aquarium has now become the first same-sex penguin couple in Australia to be handed a foster egg, with the staff at the aquarium claiming that the two show signs of being "amazing parents".
The two gentoo penguins, Magic and Sphen, formed a bond at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium before this year's breeding season.
According to a report by ABC News, the staff suspected the penguin couple of being in love when they started to notice piles of ice pebbles they set up as a nest each day.
When the staff went go there to inspect, they would find the two penguins bowing to each other.
After the staff at the aquarium put out actual pebbles for the breeding season, the pair built a real nest.
The penguin couple was even given a dummy egg to practice their parenting skills. The staff was happy to find out when the couple started incubating the fake egg. It was then that the staff decided to give the couple a real egg to foster.
According to the staff, gentoo penguins usually have enough resources to raise only one egg. So when another penguin couple had two, they decided to let Magic and Sphen foster the other one.
While there have been several instances of same-sex penguin couples raising a chick, it is the first ever instance in Australia.
Sydney's Sea Life aquarium says it is a gay penguin couple, Sphen and Magic, and they are hatching an egg together— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 11, 2018
"The pair make a great team" pic.twitter.com/Qvbut1jZiU
