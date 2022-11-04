A Ghost Fair? Yes, It's Held Every Year In This Uttar Pradesh Village

The idea of the existence of ghosts has fascinated many for years now. While a lot of people believe in spirits, some claim that they’re limited to works of fiction. However, did you know that a ghost affair is organised every year in Uttar Pradesh? Yes, you read that right. The annual ghost affair is held in Barhi village, which is 70 km from the Mirzapur district.

People from various other states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, among others, especially visit the village to attend it. The fair is held at the Baba Bechu Bir Dham in Ahraura, a Naxal-affected area that provides relief from diseases and ailments. It is also said that offering prayers at this fair can fulfil one’s wishes.

The devotees come to worship Baba for five consecutive years. A popular belief related to this fair is that one can free themselves from the grasp of ghosts and witches by visiting this fair, which has been running for almost 350 years.

According to Brij Bhushan Yadav, the priest at Baba Bechu Bir Dham, a lion once attacked Bechu Bir, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Upon getting injured, he remembered Lord Shiva. Following the same, he heard an Akashvani that mentioned the lion was no ordinary animal but the Hindu deity himself.

After this, Bechu Bir reached Barhi village in an injured condition and narrated the incident to the villagers, asking them to build his Samadhi there. Ever since it is believed that whoever worships the Samadhi receives Bechu Bir’s blessings.

Baba Bechu Bir’s wife, Barhiya Mata’s Samadhi has also been built in Barhi village itself. It is known that his wife performed Sati in the same village after she came to know that her husband fought with a lion and died there. Barhiya Mata’s Samadhi is one kilometre away from her husband’s tomb.

