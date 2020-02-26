A Giant Golden Orb-Weaving Spider Spotted in Queensland Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Spiders can be creepy, making us feel uneasy with their presence. And that is why, if you have Arachnophobia or an extreme or irrational fear of spiders, here is a warning for you before you read further.

The spiders can be as big as a Goliath birdeater or Theraphosa blondi, which can prey on birds. Another scary genus of spiders is Nephila, an araneomorph spider, which is famously known for their impressive webs. That is the reason they are also known as golden silk orb-weavers, golden orb-weavers, giant wood spiders or banana spiders.

A Reddit user posted a picture of a golden silk orb-weaver, spotted in Queensland, Australia, recalling his encounter with the insect.







The user wrote: “These guys put their webs just about head height all along the trails. This time I was looking down and ran headlong into the yellow, sticky web. I could feel giant legs crawling on my head. I have never been more terrified in my life”.

A lot of other users came forward to share their experiences. While one user said, “I’m second-hand terrified just reading that,” another commented, “The thought of that just makes my skin crawl”.

The giant spiders weave sticky webs to pick up flies, beetles, locusts, wood moths and cicadas. Fortunately, they are not harmful to humans and do not administer a toxic venom.