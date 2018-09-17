A Gibberish 6-Year-Old Tweet by Lady GaGa Has Turned into a Meme and it's the Best Thing Ever
A crazy tweet of past is a meme for the present.
(Image: Reuters)
Recently, a tweet made by pop singer Lady GaGa in November 2012 has, not so surprisingly, started making the rounds of social media.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012
While it is not clear what GaGa wanted to say then, fans have been coming up with their own possible theories.
me: that will be £5.37 please— b.b (@benoobrown) September 15, 2018
customer: do you want the 37p and you give me a note back
me: https://t.co/PAby1sHKUK
"hey, what's your Nintendo friend code?"— 🐝TRcomics (@VTR_comics) September 15, 2018
Lemme write it down: https://t.co/buOVL8W8Ra
*spends hours designing & crafting a one of a kind piece of jewelry*— Little Miss Scare-All🌹 (@MercurialMiss) September 16, 2018
Woman at craft fair: This is nice but I can get something cheaper at Walmart.
Me: https://t.co/0k1fj28pSB
me driving on a new and terrifying roundabout and realising I’m in the wrong lane https://t.co/vMuksmPqex— saz (@sarahlostctrl) September 15, 2018
me: looks up 123movies— i love finn (@sapphofiIm) September 15, 2018
my computer: https://t.co/dICMV0c26w
someone *notices a green reflection in chris evans’ glasses on set on a4*— jj💌 (@starkqvill) September 11, 2018
loki fandom: https://t.co/iCGqVkpUxH
Mariah Carey: *climax* "WE BELONG TOGETHA-"— harry✨ (@daydrrream) September 16, 2018
Me: https://t.co/MmHL390Wg4
U ARE THE CAUSE OF MY EUPHORI https://t.co/l83kE8SHkh— taekook doing the shoot in perfect sync (@taesvlog) September 14, 2018
Your password must contain at least one lower case letter https://t.co/r7KkkVUxX3— Nadimir Gluten (@nadimpatel_) September 16, 2018
In 2020: “One Direction are back”— Santa Claus (@1DAFSanta) September 15, 2018
me: https://t.co/M1r5D7aO4y
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What Next After Decriminalising Homosexuality?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She is Asthmatic, Says, 'It Can't Stop Me from Achieving My Goals'
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo