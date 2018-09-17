GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

A Gibberish 6-Year-Old Tweet by Lady GaGa Has Turned into a Meme and it's the Best Thing Ever

A crazy tweet of past is a meme for the present.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Gibberish 6-Year-Old Tweet by Lady GaGa Has Turned into a Meme and it's the Best Thing Ever
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
There have been several instances that corroborate the saying "Old tweets never die" where embarrassing tweets made by celebrities, more often than not, resurface on the Internet and either ruin careers (read: James Gunn who was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) or become gold mines for memes.

Recently, a tweet made by pop singer Lady GaGa in November 2012 has, not so surprisingly, started making the rounds of social media.




While it is not clear what GaGa wanted to say then, fans have been coming up with their own possible theories.





























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...