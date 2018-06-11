GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

A Goat Walked the Red Carpet of Tony Awards and We Just Can't Keep Calm

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:June 11, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
As always, the latest edition of Tony Awards was a dazzling affair of celebrities waltzing around the red carpet in glinting outfits.

Much to their dismay and our excitement, none of them managed to steal the show this time.

Because 'Sparky', the goat did.

Sparky, who appears in “Once on This Island,” strutted the red carpet and was accompanied by the very elated Ken Davenport who is the producer of the show.

Although he strolled down the carpet with fashionable calm, we bet the clean up crew had a tough time because true to it's nature, Sparky did what goats do...all the time.

No surprises there, but Twitter has erupted with joy and laughter over the debut appearance of this 'one-of-a-kind' star:



















Also Watch

