Unable to Bear Weight of its Head, a Goldfish Had to Get an Emergency 'Haircut'

Humans get haircuts to make life easier for them but a goldfish recently got a haircut that saved its life.

A 2-years-old goldfish called Bubbles from Cardiff had to be taken to the vet after he started swimming upside down in water. Why? Because his head got too heavy.

According to reports, the bulging red pouch on the fish's head, known as the fish's 'hood', grew extremely big. When Bubbles's family took him to the vet for an emergency, they were told that his hood needed a snip.

The hood, a benign pouch on top of the Oranda goldfish, is used to attract mates for the goldfish. These hoods may sometimes need to be trimmed if they grow too big and start to converge upon the fish eye.

Usually, when this happens, the fish is unable to see its food and dies in consequence. Bubbles, however, was still eating. But his body was capsizing under the weight of its hood.

A pet care specialist, Sophie Jenkins told Mirror that the procedure had to be done to avoid further health problems.

Bubbles is not the only fish in the UK that has recently gone under the knife. A pet Molly fish named Molly that weighs under a gram had to undergo surgery in Bristol, UK where veterinarians successfully removed a tumour from the fish's belly.

