English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Groom Stopped His Wedding and Turned into a Superhero
A man stopped posing for his wedding pictures and swam into the ocean after he saw a teenager drowning.
(Representational Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
We all daydream about the ingredients needed for a dream wedding – one that’s perfect to boast about in front of the grandchildren.
Yes, you need a beach, lots of guests, lots of decorations, singing and dancing, photographers taking happy pictures and everyone cheering for the newly married couple. But does that make it memorable? Not really.
However, newly married couple 37-year-old Zac Edwards and 32-year-old Cindy may actually have the perfect wedding story to tell to their grandchildren. After all, Zac acted like a superhero on his wedding day. How many of you can boast about that?
According to a report by Mirror, Zac and Cindy were posing for pictures after their wedding last Friday when several guests spotted a teenager struggling in the ocean.
Zac immediately took off his shirt and plunged into the water, swimming over 150 feet to help the boy. He then propped the teenager on a boogie board and tried to unsuccessfully swim through the strong ocean current.
However, Zac’s hopes came alive again when he saw a rescue team coming towards them on a jetski.
His wife admitted that she was afraid that she would lose her husband in the rescue operation.
Zac and Cindy warned about the importance of water safety, saying that people should read the signboards and not underestimate the ocean.
Their wedding guests were of course in awe of Zac, including the Pastor who officiated the couple’s wedding, who commended the groom for his courageous act.
Now guys, if you're not saving lives on your wedding day, does it even count?
Also Watch
Yes, you need a beach, lots of guests, lots of decorations, singing and dancing, photographers taking happy pictures and everyone cheering for the newly married couple. But does that make it memorable? Not really.
However, newly married couple 37-year-old Zac Edwards and 32-year-old Cindy may actually have the perfect wedding story to tell to their grandchildren. After all, Zac acted like a superhero on his wedding day. How many of you can boast about that?
According to a report by Mirror, Zac and Cindy were posing for pictures after their wedding last Friday when several guests spotted a teenager struggling in the ocean.
Zac immediately took off his shirt and plunged into the water, swimming over 150 feet to help the boy. He then propped the teenager on a boogie board and tried to unsuccessfully swim through the strong ocean current.
However, Zac’s hopes came alive again when he saw a rescue team coming towards them on a jetski.
His wife admitted that she was afraid that she would lose her husband in the rescue operation.
Zac and Cindy warned about the importance of water safety, saying that people should read the signboards and not underestimate the ocean.
Their wedding guests were of course in awe of Zac, including the Pastor who officiated the couple’s wedding, who commended the groom for his courageous act.
Now guys, if you're not saving lives on your wedding day, does it even count?
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Sunday 05 August , 2018
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Sunday 05 August , 2018 Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
Friday 03 August , 2018 Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman's Veergati Co-Star Beats Tuberculosis, Says, 'If I Survived the Ordeal, It's Only Because of Him'
- Momo Challenge And Blue Whale Symbolize a Terrifying Trend of Social Media Linked Suicides
- Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...