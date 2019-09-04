A Group of American Tourists Failed To Recognize Queen Elizabeth and She Played Along

Queen Elizabeth pranked a group of American tourists who bumped into the British monarch at her Scottish estate and failed to recognize her.

Dressed in tweeds and wearing a headscarf , the 93-year-old British monarch was taking a stroll in the Balmoral Castle when she was asked by the unsuspecting group if she lived around.

She replied her house was nearby. When the tourists asked Elizabeth if she had ever seen the Queen, the monarch played along by pointing to her protection officer Richard Griffin and telling the group: “No but this policeman has.”

Griffin, who has worked closely with the royal family for more than 30 years, told The Times UK that the group of tourists moved on shortly afterwards without realizing who they had just met.

The Queen is known for keeping a low-key profile during her at Balmoral, the castle that has been a residency of the royal family since 1852, Daily Mail UK reports.

Spread over around 50,000 acres, the estate also includes forestry and farmland, along with herds of deer, Highland cattle and ponies.

The Queen and other members of the British royal family head to Balmoral every summer, according to Express UK.

Princess Eugenie once said her grandmother was “most happy there,” describing the castle as “the most beautiful place on earth.”

“I think she really, really loves the Highlands…walks, picnics, dogs, a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs, and people coming in and out all the time,” she said on ITV’s documentary Our Queen at 90.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.