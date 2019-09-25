'A Happy Young Girl': Greta Thunberg Had the Cheekiest Response to Donald Trump's Sarcastic Tweet
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to US President's perceived mockery of a tweet by changing her Twitter bio.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to US President's perceived mockery of a tweet by changing her Twitter bio.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to US President's perceived mockery of a tweet by changing her Twitter bio. Just a few hours after Greta's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Trump had called her a bright and happy girl looking forward to her future. This was an uncalled-for jibe at the young activist, who had just accused world leaders of apathy towards climate change and had blamed them for stealing her childhood. But Greta did not take it lying down. And we're like:
In her speech, Greta said, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.
Soon, Trump tweeted:
She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
His comment did invite the wrath of Twitterati, who felt that the tweet was nothing was petty and vile. This is what some of them had to say:
She is brilliant, courageous, principled and internationally respected, things you will never be. Also, her speech put your farce to shame.
— Howard (@HowardA_Esq) September 24, 2019
The President of the United States spends the day in the same place as a 16 year old girl who criticize his policies, does not speak to her, then tweets insults at her from his safe space. What a pathetic, ignominious troll for a president. #TOTUShttps://t.co/MV2ojhi3GB pic.twitter.com/WXoEUdrfYc
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) September 24, 2019
Is this your personal attempt at sarcasm, or did Stephen Miller come up with this one?
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 24, 2019
Even Mia Farrow had something to add:
Mocking any kid is disgraceful. What an awful example you set. Apparently it bothers you that she represents many millions of children throughout the world - demanding their rightful future.
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 24, 2019
But Greta clearly had the last word. Instead of replying to his tweet, she simply changed her Twitter bio to, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future." Take a look:
Ouch. That must've hurt. But as they say, silence is the best medicine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everything You Need to Know About Indonesia's Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
- Cops Deliver Amazon Packages After Finding Them Abandoned in a Cemetery
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh