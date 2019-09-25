Take the pledge to vote

'A Happy Young Girl': Greta Thunberg Had the Cheekiest Response to Donald Trump's Sarcastic Tweet

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to US President's perceived mockery of a tweet by changing her Twitter bio.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to US President's perceived mockery of a tweet by changing her Twitter bio. Just a few hours after Greta's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Trump had called her a bright and happy girl looking forward to her future. This was an uncalled-for jibe at the young activist, who had just accused world leaders of apathy towards climate change and had blamed them for stealing her childhood. But Greta did not take it lying down. And we're like:

In her speech, Greta said, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.

Soon, Trump tweeted:

His comment did invite the wrath of Twitterati, who felt that the tweet was nothing was petty and vile. This is what some of them had to say:

Even Mia Farrow had something to add:

But Greta clearly had the last word. Instead of replying to his tweet, she simply changed her Twitter bio to, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future." Take a look:

Ouch. That must've hurt. But as they say, silence is the best medicine.

