1-min read

'A Hard Worker': Viral Photo of 'Alligator Receptionist' in Office Has Twitter in Splits

A photo of an alligator, dressed in what appears to be a suit, sitting at a desk has gone viral.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
'A Hard Worker': Viral Photo of 'Alligator Receptionist' in Office Has Twitter in Splits
A photo of an alligator, dressed in what appears to be a suit, sitting at a desk has gone viral.

The internet can be really wholesome when it wants to be, there's literally something for everyone. In case you've been feeling a bit blue on Monday, here's something that'll cheer you right up.

A photo of an alligator, dressed in what appears to be a suit, sitting at a desk has gone viral. The funniest part is, it seems like just your average office, with other workers around. Nevertheless, the alligator can be seen sitting in his spot, staring into his computer. Wonder what he's working on so diligently!

The picture, whose origin isn't known yet, has piqued the interest of thousands with people actually concerned about the reptile's pants! Yes, you heard that right. The fact that that is a suited alligator within an office is not what shocked netizens. They seemed to be curious instead about what pants the little dude was wearing.

The reactions are funnier than the post itself:

